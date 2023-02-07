Iraq veteran living in Fairport invited as special guest to State of the Union

When Kevin Kozlowski learned last week that Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer had an extra ticket for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and the New York senator wanted him to be there as his special guest, Kozlowski said he was in shock.

Not too many people get to see the president speak, which Biden will do at a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

“My jaw dropped. Wow!” Kozlowski said. “It’s been a long, long trip to get to this point.”

To Schumer, Kozlowski, who was a paratrooper with the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne in Iraq and now helps veterans and their families with benefits and claims as a service officer with the Monroe County Veterans Service Agency, is a “hero in the Finger Lakes” for his advocacy in bringing awareness to the effects of exposure to materials disposed of in burn pits on military bases.

Kozlowski, Schumer said, had the "courage to speak when he was ill."

A self-described “patriotic guy” – then and now – Kozlowski left for Iraq at age 22 as someone who could “run forever” and “lift weights forever.” Almost upon his return stateside after a yearlong deployment in Iraq that ended in 2010, Kozlowski noticed he was easily winded and struggled with breathing, "constantly huffing and puffing." His symptoms worsened over time, to include migraines and gastrointestinal issues.

Finally, Kozlowski was diagnosed with COPD and asthma.

His doctors believed his health woes were due to exposure to burn pits, Schumer said, yet the Department of Veterans Affairs, despite substantial evidence demonstrating a link between veterans' exposure to toxins in burn pits and the health conditions they now face, unfairly denied help for this combat-related injury.

“It made me cringe that this hero was really suffering and he’d go to the VA and they wouldn’t help him,” Schumer said. “It was outrageous.

“These veterans risked their lives for us and we promised them that when they came back and if they got an injury, whether it’s by a bullet or by exposure to toxic burn pits, that we would help them.”

Fast forward to today: With Kozlowski and Schumer’s work, the bipartisan PACT Act is in place, which extended VA healthcare and benefits to veterans with conditions related to burn pits and added dozens of respiratory illnesses and cancers to presumptions of burn pits. Kozlowski said over 200,000 claims have already been made.

The legislation also reformed the ways the VA studies these conditions as well as provided benefits to families and survivors.

“You need people like Kevin to team up with people like me to blow the whistle and change it and we did,” Schumer said. “And we’ll keep working on other types of exposures as well.”

Now 36, Kozlowski said his health issues are “scary.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to be 20 years from now,” said Kozlowski, who with his wife Jennifer live in Fairport. They have a baby on the way.

“I lose my breath every day,” Kozlowski said. “It’s very painful.”

Kozlowski, who praised Schumer’s work on the legislation as well as the bipartisan effort to gain its passage, downplayed his role. It’s important for people to help veterans who won’t know where to go for help, he said, and that’s all what he wants to do – give back and help veterans.

“I know with the way I’m struggling there’s a lot of other veterans out there struggling with similar situations as I am,” Kozlowski said. “I want to be looked at down the road, when I’m no longer here, as someone who helped others. I just want to make an impact on other people’s lives.”

So far he has, and now he’s going to experience something “very, very exciting” that will impact his life. Kozlowski certainly never expected this when he first reached out to Schumer's office on this issue.

As Schumer’s guest, Kozlowski will have a good seat in the gallery and he’ll see President Biden and all the pomp associated with the address, Schumer said.

Schumer’s hope is that more Americans will become aware of this issue facing so many veterans.

“It’s going to remind everybody that we have an obligation to our veterans and that the VA doesn’t represent them as well as it might,” Schumer said.

Kozlowski said he has no regrets – his military service was worth it.

“I wouldn’t take back my service for anything, regardless of all the medical issues I have now,” Kozlowski said. “I’m still thankful to have served this country.”