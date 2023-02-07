Read full article on original website
Komets goalie Parenteau headed to AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets standout goaltender Rylan Parenteau is getting a shot in the AHL as Parenteau has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 26-year old net minder has played in 18 games with Fort Wayne this season. He’s posted a record of 11-4-2 with the Komets with a […]
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Lightning win Cup Final rematch vs. Avs
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel produced three points and the Lightning blanked the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. In the first meeting between the clubs since last June's Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots to extend his franchise-record...
Clayton News Daily
Filip Zadina returns, scores winner as Wings edge Flames
Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday. Zadina was sidelined since early November by a foot injury before going on a rehab assignment last week. Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 35 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Jack Eichel ends drought as Golden Knights blow out Wild
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Reilly Smith scored on a penalty shot to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Eichel's goal was his first since Jan. 12 against Florida, snapping a...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Clayton News Daily
Pair of Panthers score twice in victory over Sharks
Sam Reinhart scored twice, Eric Staal added two empty-net goals and the Florida Panthers beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night in Sunrise. Reinhart has 19 goals this season and six in his past eight games. Eetu Luostarinen led the Panthers in assists with two, and Florida killed off a late double-minor penalty.
Clayton News Daily
Flyers sneak past Oilers in shootout
Morgan Frost and James van Riemsdyk scored in a shootout and the host Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday. The Flyers won in the third round of the shootout, in which Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was the only successful shooter for the Oilers. Edmonton's Connor McDavid was unable to...
Clayton News Daily
Central cellar-dwellers clash when Blackhawks welcome Coyotes
Two teams battling to stay out of the Central Division cellar will square off on Friday when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Arizona holds a five-point lead over Chicago for seventh place heading into the contest but the Blackhawks, who have dropped four of their last five games, still have two games in hand.
Clayton News Daily
Mitchell Marner, Maple Leafs hit the road vs. Blue Jackets
The Toronto Maple Leafs will aim to snap a three-game road losing skid on Friday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Toronto fell to 0-2-1 over its last three road games following a 3-2 overtime loss in Montreal on Jan. 21. The Maple Leafs responded by winning three of their next four contests before concluding a five-game homestand with a 5-2 setback versus Boston on Feb. 1.
Clayton News Daily
Vladimir Tarasenko set for Rangers debut vs. Kraken
For portions of the season, Patrick Kane was the marquee name linked to the New York Rangers in their search to boost an offense that ranked around the middle of the NHL pack. Instead of turning to the Chicago Blackhawks and getting Kane, the Rangers turned to another Midwestern city and acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and his expiring contract from the St. Louis Blues.
Clayton News Daily
In first meeting since Cup Final, Lightning shut out Avalanche
Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy crafted his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel produced three points and the Lightning blanked the visiting Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. In the first meeting between the clubs since last June's Stanley Cup Final, Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots to extend his franchise-record...
ClutchPoints
NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/9/2023
A crucial western conference showdown will take place in the heart of the North Star State as the Vegas Golden Knights battle it out with the Minnesota Wild on this Thursday. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series, where our Golden Knights-Wild prediction and pick will be made.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Rangers fend off lowly Canucks for third consecutive win
Not every game can be as riveting as the Rangers’ overtime win over the Flames on Monday, but the Blueshirts didn’t need anything exciting to secure another two points over the Canucks on Wednesday night. All the Rangers needed was some will, which they managed to show as they defended a one-goal lead for a majority of the night en route to a 4-3 victory over Vancouver at Madison Square Garden. The Blueshirts did their thing against a team ranked seventh-to-last in the NHL, and in the process won for the third straight game. “Wasn’t our best game, for sure,” said Rangers...
Clayton News Daily
Magic beat West-leading Nuggets with balanced effort
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night. Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.
Clayton News Daily
Celtics missing key pieces, while Hornets try to avoid last place
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics will be without All-Star Jaylen Brown when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum while both players were chasing down a rebound in the second quarter of Boston's 106-99 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Tatum's right elbow hit Brown on the left side of his face during the collision. Brown left the game and did not return.
Clayton News Daily
Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences
The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
Clayton News Daily
Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland. Despite being separated by just a half-game in the Western Conference standings...
Clayton News Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
