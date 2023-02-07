Not every game can be as riveting as the Rangers’ overtime win over the Flames on Monday, but the Blueshirts didn’t need anything exciting to secure another two points over the Canucks on Wednesday night. All the Rangers needed was some will, which they managed to show as they defended a one-goal lead for a majority of the night en route to a 4-3 victory over Vancouver at Madison Square Garden. The Blueshirts did their thing against a team ranked seventh-to-last in the NHL, and in the process won for the third straight game. “Wasn’t our best game, for sure,” said Rangers...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO