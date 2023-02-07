ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is there more construction on campus than normal? The numbers say no.

Stanford has initiated at least 2,334 construction projects since 2000, with 28 of these projects currently in progress, according to data from the University’s Land, Buildings and Real Estate (LBRE) division gathered on Feb. 8. Here’s what the data tells us about construction at Stanford. The LBRE website...
Opinion | The hidden cost of disordered eating at Stanford

In a survey of the Stanford student body conducted in 2020 by Mila Camargo ’22 M.A. ’23, 92.1% of students** said they would modify their body (i.e. lose weight, gain muscle or change the size/shape of specific body parts) if they could. In that same survey, 67.7% of participants indicated that Stanford culture exerts pressure to look a certain way.
Turning “hurt into change”: CA Attorney General Rob Bonta talks gun violence

California Attorney General Rob Bonta spoke at Stanford Law School (SLS) on Thursday, discussing climate legislation, tackling gun violence and proposing pathways to public service. “Pick one, two, maybe three signature areas and forget about the rest,” Bonta said to the audience of Stanford undergraduates, law students and community members...
‘Fire is culture’: Karuk leaders teach about prescribed burns

The Understory Collective, a collaboration between Stanford students, Karuk land stewards and artists, launched on Feb. 3 at the O’Donohue Family Stanford Educational Farm. The Collective, which sells non-fungible token (NFT) art to fund conservation, restoration and land-back, marked its launch with a conversational event about prescribed burning. Nearly...
“The only way”: Students protest for police abolition on campus

This article contains descriptions of policing, anti-Black racism and gun violence. Holding up cardboard signs and skateboards that read “Abolish the Police” and “Stanford Cops are Complicit,” students rallied in front of the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) building, following a vigil honoring lives lost to police held in White Plaza on Monday evening.
Meet Gatito, the campus cat taking over hearts and dorm rooms

It’s not unusual for frequenters of Stern dining or residents of Casa Zapata to spot a black-and-white cat slinking around tables and purring down hallways. The welcome visitor, known for his ability to find the best nooks, crannies and stretches of sunlight to take his naps, is a rescue from Fresno County named Gatito Guillermo (typically referred to as Gatito) and one of the many pets owned by Zapata Resident Fellow (RF) Elvira Prieto ’96.
Women’s waterpolo remains undefeated after high-caliber tournament weekend

No. 1 Stanford women’s water polo (6-0, 0-0 MPSF) dominated their opponents at the Stanford Invitational over the weekend, held at the Avery Aquatic Center. Storming through their trio of matches with a 3-0 overall record, the Cardinal beat out No. 10 Arizona State (5-3, 0-0 MPSF), No. 6 Michigan (6-5, 0-0 CWPA) and No 4. Cal (7-2, 0-0 MPSF) to take first in the tournament.
Police Blotter: Vandalism, stalking, petty theft

This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Appropriation of lost property between...

