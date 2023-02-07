It’s not unusual for frequenters of Stern dining or residents of Casa Zapata to spot a black-and-white cat slinking around tables and purring down hallways. The welcome visitor, known for his ability to find the best nooks, crannies and stretches of sunlight to take his naps, is a rescue from Fresno County named Gatito Guillermo (typically referred to as Gatito) and one of the many pets owned by Zapata Resident Fellow (RF) Elvira Prieto ’96.

STANFORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO