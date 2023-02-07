Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
New Study Shows Companies Struggling With Mobile Device Management Due to Employee Turnover, Security, and Supply Chain
More than 81% Plan to Modify Mobile Ownership Strategies to Address Evolving Business Requirements. Businesses are reevaluating how they manage devices, applications, and data across a sprawling mobile landscape, according to a new Vanson Bourne report commissioned by Tangoe, the leading technology expense and asset management company. The study reveals a troubling challenge: Every company is reliant on mobile devices, but that dependence creates a sizable drag on already stretched IT resources. As businesses confront demands for greater security, productivity, and employee satisfaction most are rethinking their approach to mobile management.
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
salestechstar.com
Roambee’s Supply Chain Intelligence Platform Drives Record Growth for the Company
The platform is built on highly accurate real-time sensor data analytics and is the brain behind tomorrow’s autonomous supply chain. Roambee, the global real-time supply chain visibility and intelligence provider, reports details of the company’s growth and success in 2022. Roambee’s upward trajectory is powered by its supply chain intelligence built on verifiable IoT sensor information to accurately predict business KPIs – at a time when enterprises are looking to build resilient, sustainable, and autonomous supply chains.
salestechstar.com
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
The insurtech also saw a 117% YoY increase in policies managed on its SaaS platform. Socotra announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall insurtech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers.
salestechstar.com
Tray.io Announces New Lead Lifecycle Management Solution to Remedy Interdepartmental Silos and Process Complexities
Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration, announced a new Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue. Over 95% of companies lose revenue each year due to faulty lead lifecycle management practices, according to independent research released by Tray.io today. With Tray.io’s new Lead Lifecycle Management features, RevOps teams can now tap into the power of low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and ready-to-use workflows for accurate and efficient lead capture; pre-built connectors to integrate and automate RevOps processes across key marketing, sales and revenue operations tools; and streaming log data to quickly triage and resolve process bottlenecks. Customers such as ThoughtSpot currently leverage the Tray Platform to integrate and automate RevOps processes across their tech stacks to continuously deliver high-quality leads faster, boost lead response times and recover lost revenue.
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
salestechstar.com
Rossum Marketplace Gives Customers an Easy Way to Build Highly Flexible and Customizable End-to-End Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Solutions
Online marketplace makes it easy to integrate document processing with existing CRM, RPA, and BPM applications. Rossum, the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), announced new enhancements to its online marketplace that helps customers streamline and automate workflows. IDP implementations often fail to get off the ground due to costly, time-consuming integrations. The Rossum marketplace solves this problem by giving customers a one-stop shop and direct access to AI-enabled document process capabilities without requiring support from software developers. Customers can now drive even more value from their document processing initiatives by leveraging software from industry leaders such as SAP, Workday, UiPath and Blue Prism.
salestechstar.com
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
salestechstar.com
AnswerConnect Partners With Workiz to Empower Field Service Businesses
With integrated 24/7 professional customer service, companies deliver industry-leading experience. AnswerConnect, the B2B virtual receptionist provider, has partnered with Workiz, the leading field service software for on-demand home service businesses, to give field service businesses another point of differentiation. Through this partnership, AnswerConnect will help service business owners provide 24/7 professional customer assistance, enabling them to win more jobs to accelerate growth and increase profits.
salestechstar.com
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. The alliance expands Anaplan’s...
salestechstar.com
Trellix Launches Xtend Global Channel Partner Program
Distinctive partner-first approach is designed to accelerate adoption of the Trellix XDR platform and increase cyber resilience for customers. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), today announced the launch of its Trellix Xtend Global Channel Partner Program. Xtend was developed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth for partners through widespread adoption of the Trellix XDR platform.
salestechstar.com
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
salestechstar.com
TransPerfect Posts Revenue Increase of 4.6% in 2022
Company Adds $51 Million in Top-Line Revenue in 30th Year of Consecutive Growth. TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced 2022 billed revenues of $1.16 billion. This represents a 4.6% increase over a strong 2021 and marks the company’s 30th consecutive year of revenue growth since its founding.
Comments / 0