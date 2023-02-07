Read full article on original website
The Things Industries Reaches 1 Million Connected Devices to Their LoRaWAN® Network Management Infrastructure
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- The Things Industries, a LoRaWAN® Internet of Things solutions provider, has reached the milestone of 1 million devices connected to their network server infrastructure - The Things Stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005478/en/ The Things Industries mass-scale LoRaWAN use cases are implemented across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
FPT Software and Anaplan Asia Pacific Partner to Enhance Enterprise Performance across Southeast Asia
FPT Software, Vietnam’s leading technology and IT services provider recently entered a strategic partnership with business planning and decision-making platform Anaplan Asia Pacific. As Anaplan Asia Pacific’s regional integration partner, FPT Software sets to deliver cloud-based Enterprises Performance Management to businesses across Southeast Asia. The alliance expands Anaplan’s...
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Boeing to slash 2,000 jobs to 'simplify' corporate structure, reportedly outsource some jobs overseas
Boeing announced Monday it intends to cut around 2,000 white collar jobs in finance and human resources as the company looks to simplify its corporate structure.
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
The Complete Delivery Management System From Bringoz Now Available on Sap Store
Bringoz announced today that its Complete Delivery Management Software is now available on SAP Store, the digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Bringoz’s software integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and provides advanced solutions to manage operations across the first, mid and last-mile. “Today’s fast-moving and complex landscape requires...
Executives Identify Technology and Digital Transformation as the #1 Way to Bolster Innovation Amidst Challenging Market Conditions
2023 State of Revenue Report from Model N identifies pharmaceutical, medical technology and high-tech manufacturer perspectives on market challenges. Model N Inc., the leader in revenue optimization and compliance, today announced the results of its fifth annual State of Revenue Report. The report captures detailed data intended to help life sciences and high-tech executives proactively plan and implement strategies to grow company revenue and market share. All executives agreed that innovation is critical to business growth and ranked technology and digital transformation as the #1 focus to strengthen innovation in 2023. Executives also named several market headwinds such as supply chain disruption (43%) and inflation (84%) as having an impact on revenue optimization, compliance, and innovation.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Generative AI for proptech, cloud vendor shopping, cybersecurity fairy tales
Investors have taken notice: CB Insights reports that VCs poured $49 billion into AI last year, a 40% jump from the year before. The hype so far has largely centered on chatbots and avatars, but “AI’s emergence will cut through material use cases in real estate tech,” says Kunal Lunawat, co-founder and managing partner of Agya Ventures.
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
UniSea Chooses NorthScope as Its ERP Software Solution
Looking for an upgrade to replace its various unsupported systems, UniSea has partnered with NorthScope to implement its ERP solution. The implementation of NorthScope includes a discovery process, configuration and training, go-live and post go-live optimization managed by the Northlake Partners (NLP), the creators of NorthScope. UniSea turned to NorthScope...
Clientshare deliver 500% growth with Business Review tool Pulse in 2022
2022 was a massive year for Clientshare and their customers. They saw huge growth as a business and they’re carrying that momentum with them into 2023. 2022 was a big year for Clientshare and their customers. They saw large growth as a business and they’ve carrying that momentum with them into 2023. Here’s a few of their key milestones.
