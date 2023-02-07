Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Verint’s John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based...
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer
Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
Singlestore and Solutions by Stc Announce Exclusive Partnership and Reseller Agreement
Agreement will further target market reach across the Middle East, expanding capabilities and opportunities for both parties. SingleStore, the cloud-native database built for speed and scale to power real-time applications, today announced an exclusive partnership and reseller agreement with solutions by stc to bring SingleStore’s digital solutions across the Middle East. solutions by stc is the leading enabler of digital transformation in the Middle East, while SingleStore is the fastest real-time analytics database in SQL that combines analytical and transactional workloads in one unified platform.
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
salestechstar.com
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Calabrio Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Customer Service
Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, on the Customer Service list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
Verizon Partner Network Recognition Program winners announced
Awards celebrate accomplishments of partners demonstrating excellence in six categories. Verizon is excited to announce the winners of its inaugural 2022 Verizon Partner Network Recognition program, celebrating partners that have gone above and beyond to collaborate, serve customers and deliver results. “We’re incredibly proud of our partners and are pleased...
salestechstar.com
InRule Technology Seeks Continued Success in 2023 After Significant Growth in 2022
InRule Technology, an intelligence automation company providing integrated decisioning, machine learning and process automation software to the enterprise, kicks off 2023 with significant momentum after a successful 2022 fueled by new growth capital, product innovations, and an expanded team. New Investments. In mid-October, InRule announced it received a new strategic...
salestechstar.com
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
salestechstar.com
Hightouch Recognized as One of G2’s Best Software Products for 2023
Hightouch, the Data Activation company, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing #7 on the IT Infrastructure list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
salestechstar.com
BeyondTrust Delivers Record Growth in 2022 and Introduces Identity Security Innovation
Accelerating recurring revenue to 80% of total revenue, with greater than 25% YoY ARR and 90% YoY subscription ARR growth. BeyondTrust’s new Identity Security Insights uncovers hidden privileges and attack vectors, empowering security teams to rapidly detect and address identity threats. BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access...
salestechstar.com
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive Wins 12th Annual 2022-2023 Cloud Award Program For Best Software As A Service (USA-SMB)
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced it has been named the winner for the 12th annual Cloud Awards in the Best U.S. SaaS Solution for SMBs category. This recognizes Pipedrive as the best web-based software, aimed at small businesses, for innovative customization.
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
