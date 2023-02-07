Read full article on original website
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
Verint’s John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based...
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
Robotics Provider Exotec Adds Two Key Executives to the Atlanta Office after Tripling Its Revenue in North America Last Year
Appointments bolster Exotec’s continuous expansion in the North American market, which is expected to represent 40% of the company’s global business by 2025. Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, has announced the appointment of two executives to its North American operations. Andy Williams will be taking on the role of Executive Vice President of North American Sales while Sid Henderson joins as Vice President of North American Business Development.
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth
The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping. Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin’s checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
SAS Joins CESMII To Accelerate the Adoption of Analytics And AI
More and more top manufacturers use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and streaming analytics from SAS, the leader in analytics, to transform operations and better serve customers. SAS has joined CESMII, the Smart Manufacturing Institute, to further promote the use of advanced analytics across manufacturing. “Facing a challenging economy and...
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
New Research Reveals 9 out 10 Companies Lose Revenue Due to Issues in the Lead Lifecycle Management Process
Teams Struggle with Manual Processes, Siloed Systems and Complex Tech Stacks. Most companies (95.4%) are facing annual revenue loss due to operational issues related to lead lifecycle management, according to new research released today from Tray.io, the leader in low-code automation and integration. Of the companies who reported $100M or more in revenue, more than half (68%) estimate a loss of at least $5M—five percent of their revenue—annually. The research analyzed current challenges Sales Ops, Marketing Ops and RevOps (Revenue Operations) teams face when attempting to deliver high-quality leads through their marketing and sales pipelines, including time-consuming processes, lack of integration capabilities and complex tech stacks. The top three business objectives of operations teams surveyed include increasing the total volume of deals moving through the sales process and converting into revenue, delivering high-quality leads and improving engagement rates on content. However, these efforts are often obstructed by inefficiencies in the many steps involved in delivering leads through the sales cycle from initial capture to the point of sale—a staggering 88.6% of teams report issues with their lead lifecycle management processes.
OneSpan Announces Disruptive Enterprise Pricing for Secure Digital Agreements in the Cloud
Industry’s first innovative cloud transaction platform model enabling simplified, flexible, and cost-effective pricing for basic, advanced and qualified e-signatures. OneSpan , the digital agreements security company, announced a new enterprise pricing model that will change how organizations plan, manage, and adopt advanced technology and services that are designed to secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes. OneSpan’s new pricing structure provides unparalleled flexibility, helping customers drive business outcomes without overbuying and under-consuming licenses and transactions. This model eliminates the unpredictability typically associated with per-signature or per-envelope transaction pricing, delivering new levels of versatility while also removing end-user licensing complexity. OneSpan is the first in the industry to deliver a cloud-based digital agreements platform that achieves true economies of scale, passes on cost-savings back to customers, and provides the most favorable price-per-value offering compared to traditional e-signature solution providers.
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
Alida Optimizes TXM Platform to Strengthen Personal Connections Between Organizations and Customers
Winter 2023 release launches new advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities. Alida, a leader in experience management, delivered its Winter 2023 product release, bringing to market new technology innovations on its industry-leading Total Experience Management (TXM) platform. The enhancements strengthen personal connections between businesses and their customers through advanced personalization, reporting, and privacy capabilities.
Cardata Wins a 2023 G2 Best Software Award
Cardata, the mileage reimbursement company, announced it has been named a G2 2023 Best Accounting and Finance Product. G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is...
