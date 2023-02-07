Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Verint’s John Bourne Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Bourne, the company’s Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Alliances to its prestigious Channel Chiefs list for 2023. The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based...
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.
salestechstar.com
Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer
Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Deltek Announces the Winners of Its Global Partner of the Year Awards
Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announced the winners of its 2022 Global Partner of the Year Awards. This year’s awards recognize the significant accomplishments of outstanding companies in the Deltek Partner Network. They represent the best of the vibrant global ecosystem of systems integrators (SIs), value-added resellers (VARs), independent software vendors (ISVs), accounting firms and consulting firms.
salestechstar.com
Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth
The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping. Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin’s checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.
salestechstar.com
HYCU Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program will help AWS Partners, like HYCU, drive new business opportunities by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform
SIPPIO’s voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom. Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO’s platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.
salestechstar.com
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
Channel Program Announces New Features for 2023
Vendor badges, category-focused pitches and whitepapers, plus an enhanced Pitch experience. Channel Program, the IT community marketplace used by tens of thousands of IT professionals monthly, announced new features and offerings for 2023 designed to enhance the experience for both vendors and the MSP community. A new Channel Badges initiative...
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
salestechstar.com
Mable and Smart Warehousing Partner to Provide an Innovative 3PL Solution for Emerging, Better-for-You CPG Brands
Smart Warehousing, an industry-leading warehousing, fulfillment, and logistical solutions company with 38 warehouses throughout the US, is announcing a partnership with Mable, a wholesale platform representing over 3k emerging, better-for-you food brands. The partnership provides small, new-to-market food and beverage brands with a flexible 3PL solution. “We are very excited...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
CI&T Earns Two Solution Partner Designations in the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program
CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become a Microsoft Solution Partner for two expert designations: Data & AI (Azure), and Digital & App Innovation (Azure). As part of the newly launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, a Solutions Partner designation identifies partners with...
