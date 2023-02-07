ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MS

247Sports

Why ‘havoc rate’ is Auburn DC Ron Roberts’ top priority

Quite literally, Ron Roberts is coming to Auburn to wreak havoc. The veteran defensive coordinator inherits a unit that had an uncharacteristically below-average campaign in 2022, as compared to the previous several seasons, where Auburn was usually a top-25 defense in most metrics. On top of their struggles, the Tigers lose their top three defensive linemen, along with their top linebacker and leading tackler over the past two seasons.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer

Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina

AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
AUBURN, AL
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
MEMPHIS, TN
tourcounsel.com

Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee

Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter

As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms

Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Feral cat colony causes controversy in Southeast Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feral cat colony in Southeast Memphis is causing quite the controversy after a new resident says the cats are a nuisance, but other residents say the cats have become a part of the neighborhood. Herbert Grose said he moved into a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in the summer and found a sign […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WREG

Methodist, LeBonheur strike deal on some insurance plans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans. Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

National Pizza Day 2023, local deals in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9th and 43% of Americans say it is their favorite food to eat. Several local and national pizza chains celebrate the occasion by offering deals on their pies. Chuck E. Cheese Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says utility crews are making progress in Marshall and Benton counties. But there are still outlying areas within the Holly Springs Utility District experiencing outages. Stella Ingram is closely watching every utility truck that rolls through her Holly Springs neighborhood. “It’s still bad but hopefully I’ll […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WBBJ

Tennessee deputy relieved of duty after video emerges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy has been relieved of duty after video of a November arrest surfaced on social media, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. In a brief statement, the office said an unnamed deputy is the subject of an administrative investigation into use...
MEMPHIS, TN

