247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
247Sports
Why ‘havoc rate’ is Auburn DC Ron Roberts’ top priority
Quite literally, Ron Roberts is coming to Auburn to wreak havoc. The veteran defensive coordinator inherits a unit that had an uncharacteristically below-average campaign in 2022, as compared to the previous several seasons, where Auburn was usually a top-25 defense in most metrics. On top of their struggles, the Tigers lose their top three defensive linemen, along with their top linebacker and leading tackler over the past two seasons.
Lewis listed as a top 10 wide receiver transfer
Following the end of the 2022 season, South Carolina looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed wide receiver Eddie Lewis who is making his way to Columbia from Memphis. Lewis started his collegiate career at Rutgers in 2018 before transferring to Butler Community College in 2020. After his one year at Butler Community College, Lewis would make his way to Memphis to play for the Tigers. In his two years with the Tigers, Lewis would catch 62 passes for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns.
247Sports
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
New plant to bring 129 jobs to southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee state leaders, the Greater Memphis Chamber, and MSS Steel Tubes USA LLC announced Wednesday a new $6 million plant will be opened in southeast Memphis. The chamber said the manufacturing plant will create 129 jobs for the Memphis area, at an average wage plus...
tourcounsel.com
Carriage Crossing | Shopping mall in Collierville, Tennessee
Carriage Crossing is an open-air regional lifestyle shopping center in suburban Collierville, Tennessee outside Memphis, Tennessee. The property was originally developed by Cousins Properties as the Avenue Carriage Crossing, opening in 2005. In 2012, DRA Advisors partnered with PM Lifestyle Centers to purchase the property for $55 million.
Driving DeSoto campaign wants to widen I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, a select group of north Mississippi leaders will take their fight to widen Interstate 55 to the state capital. It’s part of an ongoing campaign they call Driving DeSoto. The campaign urges business owners, organizations and residents to join forces with officials Nearly 200,000 drivers travel I-55 a day, with 75,000 […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis civil rights legend Georgia King passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis civil rights activist Georgia King has passed away. The Memphis trailblazer passed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. King, who was known as “Mother King” in the community, is leaving behind a legacy of helping others . Starting her career in activism in her...
hottytoddy.com
Local Pediatrician Leads State’s American Academy of Pediatrics Chapter
As the physician owner of Lafayette Pediatric Clinic in Oxford, Dr. Tanya Fitts has been advocating for children and teens in North Mississippi for nearly 20 years. It’s a calling that drives her in and out of the clinic, whether she’s starting a program to ensure that every child can get the care they need — regardless of their ability to pay — or by serving on the board of the Lafayette County Literacy Council, working to ensure that every child has the writing, reading and comprehension skills they need to build a quality life.
Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch says no to portable classrooms
Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams is asking the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment to deny a request by DeSoto County Schools to build portable classrooms at Career Tech East. Adams told the Board of Aldermen at its Feb. 7 meeting that he would be sending a letter to the School Board and Superintendent Cory Uselton informing the district that portable classrooms are not acceptable in 2023 and that they need to invest in building new facilities in Olive Branch.
Feral cat colony causes controversy in Southeast Memphis neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feral cat colony in Southeast Memphis is causing quite the controversy after a new resident says the cats are a nuisance, but other residents say the cats have become a part of the neighborhood. Herbert Grose said he moved into a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in the summer and found a sign […]
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
Methodist, LeBonheur strike deal on some insurance plans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced Wednesday that the hospital group has reached an agreement on accepting some BlueCare and TennCare insurance plans. Methodist and Le Bonheur had been out of network for Blue Cross Blue Shield Tennessee plans as of the first of the year because of a dispute over the rates […]
National Pizza Day 2023, local deals in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9th and 43% of Americans say it is their favorite food to eat. Several local and national pizza chains celebrate the occasion by offering deals on their pies. Chuck E. Cheese Enjoy a free large Chuck E. Cheese pizza with any one topping when you […]
Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says utility crews are making progress in Marshall and Benton counties. But there are still outlying areas within the Holly Springs Utility District experiencing outages. Stella Ingram is closely watching every utility truck that rolls through her Holly Springs neighborhood. “It’s still bad but hopefully I’ll […]
WBBJ
Tennessee deputy relieved of duty after video emerges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy has been relieved of duty after video of a November arrest surfaced on social media, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. In a brief statement, the office said an unnamed deputy is the subject of an administrative investigation into use...
