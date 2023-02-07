Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Avaya’s John Lindsley Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief
Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, named John Lindsley, VP of North America Channel Sales at Avaya, to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This annual list by CRN identifies top IT channel executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
salestechstar.com
AireSpring’s John Young Honored with 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs Award
AireSpring, a leading Global Managed Services Provider and next-generation aggregator specializing in Managed IT, Network Services and Unified Communications, is proud to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named John Young, AireSpring’s SVP Channel Sales, to its 2023 list of Channel Chiefs. The CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth. This is the second year that John has won the award.
salestechstar.com
Tenable Named Vendor of the Year by Leading Technology Distribution Partner
Tenable recognized for its premier partner program and commitment to channel partners and customers. Tenable, the Exposure Management company, announced that it has been named Vendor of the Year by Ingram Micro, the world’s top-performing global technology distribution partner. The annual Ingram Micro Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate...
salestechstar.com
Aceyus Honored as a Five9 Global Partner Award Winner
Aceyus is recognized for enabling and delivering success by helping organizations reimagine their customer experiences. Aceyus was named a 2022 Global Partner Award winner by Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The Five9 Global Partner Awards recognize achievements of the Five9 global ecosystem of Channel Partners,...
salestechstar.com
ABBYY Vantage and Timeline Named Leaders in ISG Intelligent Automation Provider Lens 2023
ABBYY has once again been named a leader in intelligent automation technologies. Renowned analyst firm ISG has placed ABBYY as a global leader for both intelligent document processing (IDP) and process and task mining. ABBYY’s leadership position extends across the US, UK, Germany, the Nordics, and Brazil markets. The...
salestechstar.com
Ceridian Promotes Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations
Holdridge to Oversee One Global Team Focused on Driving Revenue and a Best-in-Class Customer Experience. Ceridian, a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, announced the promotion of Steve Holdridge to President, Customer and Revenue Operations. In this new role, Holdridge will bring together the revenue and customer functions globally into one organization focused on driving revenue growth and a best-in-class customer experience with quantifiable value at every touchpoint. Holdridge’s appointment is part of Ceridian’s focus on deepening alignment and efficiencies globally to continue moving toward its goal of $2 billion in revenue by the end of 2025.
salestechstar.com
Alan Flohr Joins Zippin as SVP of Revenue & Growth
The leader in checkout-free technology adds executive to drive rapid innovation and expansion of frictionless shopping. Zippin, a leading provider of checkout-free technology, announced the addition of Alan Flohr as SVP of Revenue & Growth. Flohr brings decades of experience in driving rapid innovation and growth for leading-edge technology and service providers. He joins Zippin to deliver the revenue and growth goals of the company by accelerating the acquisition of new customers and continuing to expand Zippin’s checkout-free presence with existing customers who have experienced incredible ROI with frictionless shopping.
salestechstar.com
UiPath Honored Again for Delivering World-Class Customer Service
For third year in a row, UiPath receives the Customer Relationship Management Institute’s prestigious NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for superior customer service. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced that it has received the 2022 NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ (NFSB) from the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) LLC in recognition of achieving excellence in customer service and support for the UiPath Business Automation Platform. This marks the third consecutive year that UiPath has been honored with this recognition, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to building profitable, long-term customer loyalty by continuously exceeding customer expectations.
salestechstar.com
Bright Data Appoints Gunja Gargeshwari as New Chief Revenue Officer
Bright Data, the world’s leading web data platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Gunja Gargeshwari, as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in sales and marketing at leading tech companies such as Oracle, AWS, and Zendesk, Gargeshwari will join the executive leadership team at Bright Data and oversee all global GTM (Go-To-Market) operations.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect
Mikel Lindsaar, CEO & Founder of StoreConnect talks about the inspiration behind the StoreConnect platform while discussing a few upcoming eCommerce trends for 2023:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Mikel, tell us about yourself and more about the story behind StoreConnect. How has the platform evolved since its start?. We’ve...
salestechstar.com
Talkpush Partners with DocuSign to Accelerate Hiring and Onboarding
This partnership between Talkpush and DocuSign will provide an end-to-end automation solution that makes the recruitment process more efficient and secure. Talkpush, the leading high-volume recruitment automation platform, has announced a strategic partnership with DocuSign, the global leader in electronic signature and digital transaction management. Talkpush has integrated with DocuSign to offer employment contract generation and e-signature services to its customers.
salestechstar.com
FranConnect Reports Record Customer Growth and Expanded Partnerships Globally in 2022
Leading Provider of Franchise and Multi-location Management Solutions Nearly Doubled its Customer Base through Strategic Acquisition and Investments in Technology Enhancements. FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise and multi-location management solutions for driving success in sales, operations, and marketing, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2022 that have propelled its growth, customer experience, and innovation trajectory. FranConnect expanded partnerships with over 100 brands and welcomed over 120 new franchise brands and multi-location businesses to its customer base, including Pet Valu, KOA, and Mathnasium. With more than 1,500 brands and 350,000 units worldwide relying on its solutions, FranConnect maintains its position as the “gold standard” and only platform helping multi-unit and franchise organizations achieve their business goals across all areas of their operations from supporting the brand to the owners and frontline employees.
salestechstar.com
Intentsify Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer to Expand Global Presence, Support Continued Growth in 2023
Sales technology leader with more than two decades of experience driving global expansion efforts propels Intentsify to meet global revenue goals. Intentsify, the Intelligence Activation Platform for precision buying-intent and intent intelligence activation programs provider, announced the appointment of Ajay Subherwal, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC. With this new strategic leadership change coming on the heels of recent company growth, Intentsify is positioned to offer best-in-class next-generation precision intent data solutions to businesses in 2023.
salestechstar.com
Logik.io a Winner in The 2022-2023 Cloud Awards
International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces Winners. Logik.io, creators of Commerce Logic Engine technology powering configuration and guided selling for e-commerce and CPQ experiences, has been declared a winner of the Most Promising Start-Up this week in The Cloud Awards, the international awards for cloud computing. “There’s tremendous innovation needed...
salestechstar.com
Automation Anywhere Strengthens Operations in Saudi Arabia
Automation Anywhere (AAI), the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation announced , that it will be strengthening its presence across Saudi Arabia with greater focus on customer acquisition across all major industry verticals. The company will be present at LEAP 2023, organized at Riyadh Front Expo Centre, Saudi Arabia from 6-9 February 2023 at booth no. H5-D78.
salestechstar.com
Xactly Welcomes Jason Godley as New Chief Financial Officer
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced that Jason Godley will join the C-Suite as Chief Financial Officer. Godley brings over 25 years of financial industry experience to his new role. “We are excited to have Jason join us as we start our new fiscal year. Our team is...
salestechstar.com
Hitachi Receives Positive Rating in 2023 Gartner Vendor Rating Report for Second Consecutive Year
Hitachi Ltd. and Hitachi Vantara today announced an Overall Positive rating in the Gartner Vendor Rating: Hitachi report for the second consecutive year. Assessing the technology provider’s offerings and strategic direction against its business objectives, the report helps customers understand how Hitachi is performing and delivering against its vision and strategy aligned to its IT/Digital offerings.
salestechstar.com
Socotra Achieves Strong 2022 Results With 71% Revenue Increase and 75% Growth in Customers
The insurtech also saw a 117% YoY increase in policies managed on its SaaS platform. Socotra announced its results for 2022, demonstrating strong momentum for its software and market-leading approach to overcoming the insurance industry’s barriers to innovation. Despite difficulties for the overall insurtech sector, Socotra achieved a 71% revenue increase and 75% growth in customers.
salestechstar.com
Apollo.io Announces Shek Viswanathan as Chief Product Officer Amidst Record January Revenue Numbers and Expanded Product Vision
Apollo.io, the world’s leading B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, announces the appointment of Shek Viswanathan as their Chief Product Officer. Shek comes to Apollo after serving as a Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, where he managed a portfolio of digital and analytics tools and helped guide them through an acquisition and IPO, bringing them to over one billion in revenue. Before that, Shek spent 17 years in Product roles, including working on legendary products such as “Words with Friends” from Zynga.
salestechstar.com
Litmus Announces Record 2022 Results and Projects 150% Growth in 2023
Gartner and Frost & Sullivan industry recognition coupled with product development, team expansion, and new partnerships demonstrate the rising importance of Litmus and its edge platform technology. Litmus, an edge platform for industrial operations, announced another year of record growth in 2022 across all areas of the business. As manufacturers...
