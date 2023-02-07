ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Biz Bits: New brew in Colfax

By Elaine Williams, for the Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

COLFAX — A barista with almost 10 years of experience has converted a former Taco Time building near the Colfax Rosauers into Shotz Coffee.

The drive-through espresso business is open 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 638 Main St. in Colfax.

“It’s a perfect location,” said Katie Broncheau, who owns the business with her boyfriend, Josh Beggs.

