Survey: housing, living, inclusion

Moscow residents who responded to a 2022 citizen survey indicated they are concerned about Moscow’s growth, affordability and inclusiveness.

The Moscow City Council on Monday discussed the biennial survey that was mailed to 1,200 addresses in September. Approximately 26% of those people responded, the lowest percentage since Moscow began these surveys in 2002.

Residents were asked to rate characteristics of Moscow on a 100-point scale. The overall appearance of the city and its job opportunities received the highest scores in the survey’s history.