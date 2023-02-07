“Is Ben Simmons a starter now?” - Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe on why Brooklyn Nets didn't solve their problems with the Kyrie Irving trade

Windhorst and Lowe think Ben Simmons' contract is one of the worst in the NBA, and yet, the 6-10 PG is a zero for the Nets on the floor.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving drama is finally over after the disgruntled point guard was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks. However, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered for the organization, one of them being Ben Simmons ' status.

Following the roster shake-up, the former Rookie of the Year's role has remained murky. Renowned analysts Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst recently asserted that Simmons is not even a starter for this Nets squad despite what his massive contract might say.

"Biggest problem for the Brooklyn Nets"

Lowe stated that dealing Irving away didn't get rid of the biggest problem for Brooklyn.

"The biggest problem for the Brooklyn Nets is not Kyrie, it's not [James] Harden, it's not all this return that we're talking about," Lowe said. "It's that Ben Simmons is a zero... Ben Simmons has $80 million due to him in the next two seasons after this one and doesn't produce."

Well, Simmons does produce a bit. He is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest this season. However, those numbers aren't what's expected of the player who was widely expected to serve as Harden's replacement in the Big 3 with Irving and Kevin Durant .

Furthermore, the playmaker is being paid like a star. He is in the middle of a five-year, $177.2 million contract that kicked in at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

It might be acceptable if Simmons can at least assume a role similar to the one Draymond Green plays for the Golden State Warriors. But the three-time All-Star has lacked aggression all season long and struggled with overcoming his shooting woes to help open the floor for Durant and Brooklyn 's other shooters.

As such, Windhorst ranks Simmons' contract among the worst in the Association.

"That's one of the three worst contracts in the NBA, let's just be honest," Windhorst interjected.

The ESPN sportswriter didn't elaborate on who the others are. But the likes of Duncan Robinson, Russell Westbrook, and Davis Bertans come to mind.

Coming off the bench?

Perhaps the Nets can still salvage their Simmons conundrum. Of course, the first solution is to trade him away for more valuable assets. But that is easier said than done because probably only a few teams are interested in acquiring the 6-foot-10 point guard and his albatross of a contract.

Lowe offered a question about Simmons that might illustrate how Brooklyn can best make use of the fifth-year pro.

"I'm projecting the next new starting lineup with [Dorian] Finney-Smith and [Spencer] Dinwiddie and KD, " Lowe further stated. " And they still have Royce O'Neal and Joe Harris and Seth Curry and on and on for now. We'll see who's on the team in three days. Is Ben Simmons a starter now? Are they ready to just cut bait on the Simmons-[Nic] Claxton? Why would they start Ben Simmons over any of those players I just mentioned?"

Maybe it's time for the Nets coaching staff to give up on Simmons as a starter and let him take the lead of the second unit. For now, the sure starters are Durant and Claxton. Dinwiddie probably makes the cut because of the need for a floor general. The other two spots will likely come down to 3-and-D specialists Finney-Smith and O'Neal or sharpshooters Curry and Harris. That leaves no more room for the paint-bound Simmons.

Still, the Nets might be in a good position because of how well the team has played with a healthy Durant. The franchise is currently fifth in the East with a 32-21 standing. But with the trade deadline around the corner, the roster could still change in a few days.