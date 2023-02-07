ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?

MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
MANSFIELD, OH
Wendell Waters: A career of collaboration in Ohio agriculture

Farmers working together can accomplish big things — few have demonstrated this better than Wendell Waters of Coshocton County who has played instrumental roles in several significant collaborative accomplishments in Ohio agriculture. Recently, Waters was recognized with the Pork Industry Excellence Award at the Ohio Pork Congress held in Lima.
OHIO STATE
Tuscarawas County State of the Court

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio

Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
CANTON, OH
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding

MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
MEDINA, OH
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OHIO STATE
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
MONROE COUNTY, OH
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

