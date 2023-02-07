Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- The financial future of the former Holiday Inn in Mansfield -- a downtown staple for nearly four decades and a key part of the emerging Imagination District -- is in serious jeopardy. A group of local (public and private) leaders are trying to figure out how to help...
ocj.com
Wendell Waters: A career of collaboration in Ohio agriculture
Farmers working together can accomplish big things — few have demonstrated this better than Wendell Waters of Coshocton County who has played instrumental roles in several significant collaborative accomplishments in Ohio agriculture. Recently, Waters was recognized with the Pork Industry Excellence Award at the Ohio Pork Congress held in Lima.
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County State of the Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
tourcounsel.com
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio
Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
tourcounsel.com
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Church volunteer sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two minors
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio resident was given a life sentence on Thursday for the sexual assault of two minors in Tuscarawas County. 60-year-old Jeffrey A. Pringle was a youth volunteer at the LifeWay Church in New Philadelphia when he was charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.
spectrumnews1.com
Canton man exonerated thanks to help of prosecutor
CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Culbertson is a free man with a cleared name, four years after he was arrested for aggravated robbery at 16 years old. Culbertson, 21, returned home to Canton after spending his late teens in prison for aggravated robbery, a crime he did not commit. His release resulted from an unlikely alliance between the Ohio Innocence Project and a Stark County prosecutor.
Medina Library hosts real-life fairytale wedding
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Jan. 30, the Medina Library announced on Facebook that it had hosted a wedding for Ashley and Kathryn Hejduk. The Facebook post has since gotten hundreds of comments and even more reactions and shares. But this wedding ceremony wasn’t originally planned for the library. “We...
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
buffalonynews.net
100-car train carrying hazardous chemicals derails in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio: After a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Ohio near the Pennsylvania state line on February 4, authorities launched a federal investigation and monitored local air quality. The rail operator, Norfolk Southern, reported that a train with some 100 cars, which was carrying a variety of...
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns
In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
WHIZ
Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Provides Laughs with a Valentine’s Day Tips Post
CAMBRIDGE, OH – A local sheriff’s office got creative with a Facebook post this Valentine’s Day season. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is giving people the opportunity to show their ex-lovers they’re still wanted. The Sheriff’s office created a comical video to encourage the public to submit tips on criminals in the area and get romantic revenge.
richlandsource.com
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Three people arrested in Monroe County following drug trafficking investigation
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — On Monday, February 6, members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Southeast Majors Crimes Task Force arrested three people on drug-related charges, according to Sheriff Charles R Black Jr. Trentity D. Abbott, of Woodsfield, Tosha M. McCloud, of Powhatan, and Nathaniel D. Hannahs, of Barnesville, were arrested in connection with […]
Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence
An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount […]
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
