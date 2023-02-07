Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
‘Stories and Some Music’ at the EXIT Theatre in Arcata
Stories and Some Music presents a weekend of original stories and music by Paul Bressoud, Larry Crist, Michael Crowley, Janine Volkmar and Jeff and Paul DeMark. Performances February 17, 18, and 19; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit the Breast and GYN Health Project.
‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
Search and Rescue Quickly Locate Missing Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
Fuel Hazard Reduction Burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek Watersheds
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct fuel hazard reduction burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek watersheds on Thursday 2/9. Please note that smoke may be visible throughout the area. This burning is being conducted in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Green Diamond staff will be on site conducting and monitoring burning activities.
Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased
Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
Celebrate Authors & Readers at the Cal Poly Humboldt Library February 14th
This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Library:. On Valentines Day, Cal Poly Humboldt celebrates the 9th Annual Cal Poly Humboldt Authors Celebration at the Library. We love authors and we love readers!. The Office of the Provost and Library invite you to join us to celebrate...
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Semi vs. Ford Truck Blocks 5th Street
Traffic on 5th Street in Eureka is snarled this morning, February 9 after a traffic accident around 8:45 a.m. has led to the closure of two lanes of traffic. Scanner traffic indicates a non-injury collision has occurred on 5th Street near the D Street intersection between a “fully loaded” semi-truck and a white, Ford Super-Duty truck.
Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes
Press release from the Mad River Community Hospital:. The Board of Mad River Community Hospital voted to accept management’s recommendation to provide for the orderly suspension of home health services effective upon the completion of services to our existing patients (in or about April, 2023). Mad River Home Health Services will begin referring prospective home health patients to health providers within the County.
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
Motorcycle Rider Injured After Accident on Highway 101
According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, a motorcycle rider is injured following a traffic collision around 3:18 p.m. on Highway 101 near Orick. An ambulance has been requested. It is unknown if another vehicle is involved or if this is a solo-vehicle accident. Information suggests that part of Highway...
McKinleyville Deaths are Likely the Result of a Domestic Violence Situation, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
A Sign of the Times: In Wake of Housing Protests, Graffiti Artist Changes University’s Sign
A graffiti artist altered the prominent Cal Poly Humboldt sign at 14th Street and LK Wood Boulevard in Arcata last night to read “Cal Poly Homeless.”. The repaint occurred after a student protest yesterday regarding the change made by administration to housing policy. About 11 a.m. and into the...
Three Rescued From Humboldt Bay Yesterday
A clever plan, a bunch of rocks, a rope, and several determined firefighters saved the day for three folks whose 28’ sailboat ran aground off the town of Samoa on Humboldt Bay Saturday afternoon. Our local US Coast Guard posted on their Facebook page, “When the Sector Humboldt Bay...
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
Cal Poly Humboldt Students Protest After Admin Changes Housing Policy and Adds Enrollment
Yesterday, hundreds of students poured into the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata voicing their passionate opposition to a new policy announced by the administration which prioritizes on-campus dorms for Freshmen and transfer students while requiring returning students to either find their own housing or use motel rooms that are being called bridge housing.
