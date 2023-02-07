Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
City of Fortuna Accepting Applications for Fortuna Planning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Planning Commission. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on any Council appointed board, commission or committee, a person must be 18 year of age...
North Coast Journal
Supervisor Bohn Makes Misogynistic Comment at Chamber Event
Amid the fallout from Humboldt County First District Supervisor Rex Bohn's misogynistic comments while serving as an auctioneer at her organization's Jan. 27 fundraiser, Eureka Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nancy Olson said the nonprofit is taking steps to prevent something similar from happening in the future. Bohn's comment...
North Coast Journal
Eureka Needs to Stand Up to its Playground Bully
Once again, Eureka City Schools (ECS) has created an uproar. This time, it has threatened litigation to wrest control of Academy of the Redwoods, a school that has been operating under the authority of Fortuna Union High School District. There's no strong reasoning for the sudden interest in the school except that it's within ECS' boundaries, just as it has been for 17 years. ECS allowed another district to oversee the college preparatory program until it was fully formed and successful, making it a safe financial asset to conquer.
kymkemp.com
Cal Poly Humboldt Students Protest After Admin Changes Housing Policy and Adds Enrollment
Yesterday, hundreds of students poured into the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata voicing their passionate opposition to a new policy announced by the administration which prioritizes on-campus dorms for Freshmen and transfer students while requiring returning students to either find their own housing or use motel rooms that are being called bridge housing.
kymkemp.com
A Sign of the Times: In Wake of Housing Protests, Graffiti Artist Changes University’s Sign
A graffiti artist altered the prominent Cal Poly Humboldt sign at 14th Street and LK Wood Boulevard in Arcata last night to read “Cal Poly Homeless.”. The repaint occurred after a student protest yesterday regarding the change made by administration to housing policy. About 11 a.m. and into the...
kymkemp.com
North Coast Water Board Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Cultivators for Discharging Sediment to Trinity River
The North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board approved a. $506,813 penalty against two Trinity County cannabis cultivators Thursday for failing to clean up sediment discharges to Trinity River tributaries that threatened fish habitat and aquatic life. The two accused growers, who had not responded to numerous contacts from board...
kymkemp.com
Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
kymkemp.com
Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes
Press release from the Mad River Community Hospital:. The Board of Mad River Community Hospital voted to accept management’s recommendation to provide for the orderly suspension of home health services effective upon the completion of services to our existing patients (in or about April, 2023). Mad River Home Health Services will begin referring prospective home health patients to health providers within the County.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
kymkemp.com
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Celebrate Authors & Readers at the Cal Poly Humboldt Library February 14th
This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Library:. On Valentines Day, Cal Poly Humboldt celebrates the 9th Annual Cal Poly Humboldt Authors Celebration at the Library. We love authors and we love readers!. The Office of the Provost and Library invite you to join us to celebrate...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
kymkemp.com
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
kymkemp.com
‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
kymkemp.com
Fuel Hazard Reduction Burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek Watersheds
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct fuel hazard reduction burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek watersheds on Thursday 2/9. Please note that smoke may be visible throughout the area. This burning is being conducted in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Green Diamond staff will be on site conducting and monitoring burning activities.
kymkemp.com
‘Stories and Some Music’ at the EXIT Theatre in Arcata
Stories and Some Music presents a weekend of original stories and music by Paul Bressoud, Larry Crist, Michael Crowley, Janine Volkmar and Jeff and Paul DeMark. Performances February 17, 18, and 19; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit the Breast and GYN Health Project.
kymkemp.com
HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
kymkemp.com
PG&E Says They Are Working to Help Customers Deal With the Impacts of Increased Energy Costs
PG&E trucks in the Garberville area in 2021. [Photos from PG&E]Press release from PG&E:. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers are seeing much higher energy bills this winter. PG&E knows that’s a challenge for many customers and is sharing why bills are higher and how the company is supporting its customers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
Recovery continues after 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Northern California coast
RIO DELL -- Humboldt County authorities have released the latest statistics on recovery from the December earthquake and aftershocks that struck the Northern California coast. Approximately 91 structures have been red-tagged as unsafe to occupy and more than 300 structures have been yellow-tagged, indicating they require safety repairs, the county said in a statement Tuesday. The county assisted about 117 households with temporary shelter and that program is no longer accepting new applications, but residents with red-tagged homes or certain yellow-tagged homes may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck offshore on Dec. 20 and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks including a magnitude 5.4 on Jan. 1. Damage was largely focused on the small city of of Rio Dell. A recently approved City Council action on housing recovery noted that the 91 uninhabitable structures included 125 dwelling units and that nearly 300 people were displaced.
