dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NEWSBTC
Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Invests In Crypto. Here’s Why He’d Consider Snowfall Protocol (SNW) and Decentraland (MANA), In Addition to Bitcoin (BTC)
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the popular global best selling title, Rich Dad Poor Dad, is investing in crypto as he took up another chunk of the Bitcoin (BTC). However, Bitcoin (BTC) has glaringly maxed out its potential, and analysts advise him to consider Decentraland (MANA) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) instead.
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
The Verge
Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US
Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed
Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate 50,905,707,716,073 Shiba Inu Worth $735,034,573, Making SHIB the 2nd-Largest Altcoin Holding
A new breakdown of the largest altcoin holdings among Ethereum whales reveals a surge in the popularity of Shiba Inu (SHIB). According to WhaleStats – which analyzes the holdings and activity of whales on various blockchains – the 5,000 largest Ethereum (ETH) whales on record now hold a staggering 50,905,707,716,073 SHIB worth $735,034,573.
fanthatracks.com
Assuming A Fundamental Part In the Acquisition Of Bitcoin?
Bitcoin cryptocurrency funding is a crucial part of its system because the value keeps changing, and it is all because of the changes in the market and the fluctuations in the coin’s demand. Some investors want to know the elements that play a significant part in contemplating Bitcoin funding in the coming year. It is always told to the investors, especially those new to the business, that they should go through it. In addition, a secure trading platform like trading bot is essential to become a better trader.
coingeek.com
Indonesia national digital asset exchange rollout expected in June 2023
Indonesia’s proposed national digital asset exchange is inching toward a full-scale launch in the coming months after missing its previous deadline. The country had previously earmarked December 2022 as the launch date of the national exchange, but several undisclosed reasons forced regulators to postpone the launch date. Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the new launch date of June at the start of “Crypto Literacy Month” in Jakarta.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $475,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Headed
Crypto whales are abruptly shifting hundreds of millions of dollars of prominent crypto assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Polygon (MATIC), and XRP. New data from whale-watching platform Whale Alert reveals that deep-pocketed crypto investors are moving troves of the king crypto to and from various wallets and crypto exchange platforms. One...
coingeek.com
Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?
After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
Binance Has Some Bad News for Crypto Investors
The world's first cryptocurrency exchange no longer accepts dollar transfers to buy coins like Bitcoin.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Earns the Biggest Presale in Recent History! Where are Solana and Bitcoin Heading Next?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might appear to be nothing more than another meme coin, but it’s received a sweeping amount of attention for a reason. To be specific, the BIG has gained $24M worth of presale funds in only a month! Users deem the coin a smart investment for several reasons. They recognise its cat-themed anime aesthetic will attract a community who appreciate this side of meme coin culture.
coingeek.com
Lunar New Year sees $26M in digital yuan given out to trigger CBDC adoption: report
The government of China is looking for innovative ways to trigger increased usage for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), opting to dole out millions to lure in citizens. Local news outlet Global Times reported that regional Chinese governments have handed out over 180 million yuan ($26.5 million) during the...
