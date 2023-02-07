ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Verge

Kraken pays a $30 million fine and shuts down crypto staking in the US

Kraken will end its crypto staking program in the US and pay $30 million in penalties as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulator charged the company with selling unregistered securities through its “crypto asset staking-as-a-service program.” It’s been clear for a while now that the SEC was planning to clamp down on crypto yield programs. In 2021, it got into a spat with Coinbase over the exchange’s plans to launch a lending feature in the US, and last year, it (and several states) settled with BlockFi for $100 million over the company’s interest accounts.
cryptoglobe.com

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade

A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
msn.com

‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency Group’s Genesis bankrupt lending platform seals creditor deal

Digital Currency Group (DCG) has brokered a deal to resolve the nearly billion-dollar fight between its Genesis digital asset lending platform and rival lender Gemini Earn. Late Monday, Cameron Winklevoss, who along with his twin brother Tyler runs the Gemini Trust Company, announced via Twitter that Gemini had “reached an agreement in principle” with Genesis Global Capital, DCG “and other creditors on a plan that provides a path for Earn to recover their assets. This agreement was announced in Bankruptcy Court today.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
fanthatracks.com

Assuming A Fundamental Part In the Acquisition Of Bitcoin?

Bitcoin cryptocurrency funding is a crucial part of its system because the value keeps changing, and it is all because of the changes in the market and the fluctuations in the coin’s demand. Some investors want to know the elements that play a significant part in contemplating Bitcoin funding in the coming year. It is always told to the investors, especially those new to the business, that they should go through it. In addition, a secure trading platform like trading bot is essential to become a better trader.
coingeek.com

Indonesia national digital asset exchange rollout expected in June 2023

Indonesia’s proposed national digital asset exchange is inching toward a full-scale launch in the coming months after missing its previous deadline. The country had previously earmarked December 2022 as the launch date of the national exchange, but several undisclosed reasons forced regulators to postpone the launch date. Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan announced the new launch date of June at the start of “Crypto Literacy Month” in Jakarta.
coingeek.com

Why did Circle terminate HandCash USDC accounts?

After a brief hiatus, Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee was back with another video. In this one, he speculated why stablecoin issuer Circle suddenly terminated its HandCash USDC accounts. Circle terminated its agreements with HandCash without warning. Henslee recaps what most in the BSV ecosystem know by now: Circle abruptly terminated...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Earns the Biggest Presale in Recent History! Where are Solana and Bitcoin Heading Next?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) might appear to be nothing more than another meme coin, but it’s received a sweeping amount of attention for a reason. To be specific, the BIG has gained $24M worth of presale funds in only a month! Users deem the coin a smart investment for several reasons. They recognise its cat-themed anime aesthetic will attract a community who appreciate this side of meme coin culture.
coingeek.com

Lunar New Year sees $26M in digital yuan given out to trigger CBDC adoption: report

The government of China is looking for innovative ways to trigger increased usage for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), opting to dole out millions to lure in citizens. Local news outlet Global Times reported that regional Chinese governments have handed out over 180 million yuan ($26.5 million) during the...

