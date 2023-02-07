Read full article on original website
‘Stories and Some Music’ at the EXIT Theatre in Arcata
Stories and Some Music presents a weekend of original stories and music by Paul Bressoud, Larry Crist, Michael Crowley, Janine Volkmar and Jeff and Paul DeMark. Performances February 17, 18, and 19; Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Sunday matinee performance will benefit the Breast and GYN Health Project.
Celebrate Authors & Readers at the Cal Poly Humboldt Library February 14th
This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Library:. On Valentines Day, Cal Poly Humboldt celebrates the 9th Annual Cal Poly Humboldt Authors Celebration at the Library. We love authors and we love readers!. The Office of the Provost and Library invite you to join us to celebrate...
Eureka High School Student Set to Represent Humboldt County at the State Poetry Out Loud Competition
Humboldt County’s annual Poetry Out Loud Contest took place on Sunday, February 5th at the Morris Graves Museum of Art. Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest open to all high school students across the country. Each year, the Humboldt Arts Council organizes and hosts our county contest. This year students from two county schools participated, including Eureka High School, and Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School. Zoe LoCicero from Eureka School was announced as the 2023 Poetry Out Loud Champion for Humboldt County. Evie Dowd, a student at Northern Unified Humboldt Charter School came in second place.
A Sign of the Times: In Wake of Housing Protests, Graffiti Artist Changes University’s Sign
A graffiti artist altered the prominent Cal Poly Humboldt sign at 14th Street and LK Wood Boulevard in Arcata last night to read “Cal Poly Homeless.”. The repaint occurred after a student protest yesterday regarding the change made by administration to housing policy. About 11 a.m. and into the...
(PHOTOS) Hundreds of Students Rallying for Housing at the Cal Poly Humboldt Quad Today
Hundreds of students and community members gathered at the Cal Poly Humboldt quad today to protest the University’s recent announcement that on campus housing may not be available for second year students starting next semester. “When I came here to Cal Poly Humboldt, I was super, super excited to...
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 7, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: The family of the missing mushroom hunter travels all the way from Korea to help search for their loved one, two people are dead after a domestic violence incident in McKinleyville, plus a former county sheriff has died. Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
OBITUARY: Dewey Davis, 1939-2023
Dewey Davis was born on May 25, 1939, in Vian, Oklahoma. He passed away at the age of 83 on January 31 at 10:20 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Eureka. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of 53 wonderful years, Meta Davis, his two sons Jon Davis and Paul and his wife Melissa Davis, and his sister Pat Willey. Both Jonathan and Pat are residents of Idaho, Jonathan currently resides in Caldwell, and Pat in Nampa. Paul Davis lives here in Eureka. Dewey Davis is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dewey Davis is now in heaven with his father Arthur Davis, his mother Jewell Davis, his brother Doyle Davis, and his sister Hazel Reneau.
Fuel Hazard Reduction Burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek Watersheds
Weather conditions permitting, Green Diamond Resource Company plans to conduct fuel hazard reduction burning in the Mad River and Redwood Creek watersheds on Thursday 2/9. Please note that smoke may be visible throughout the area. This burning is being conducted in coordination with CAL FIRE and the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District. Green Diamond staff will be on site conducting and monitoring burning activities.
Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
Mad River Community Hospital To Suspend Home Health Services With the Goal of Resuming Services When the Economic Climate Stabilizes
Press release from the Mad River Community Hospital:. The Board of Mad River Community Hospital voted to accept management’s recommendation to provide for the orderly suspension of home health services effective upon the completion of services to our existing patients (in or about April, 2023). Mad River Home Health Services will begin referring prospective home health patients to health providers within the County.
‘Furious’ Rob Arkley Says He’s Moving Security National HQ Out of Eureka After Clashing With City Staff About Development Priorities
It was early in the morning, two days before Christmas, and Robin P. Arkley II was furious. He said so in an email to Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery: “I am furious.”. Arkley, the 67-year-old president and chief executive officer of Security National Servicing Corporation, a Eureka-based company dealing in real estate acquisition and management, said he wanted a meeting the following Tuesday, and he directed Slattery to bring along the city attorney, newly seated Mayor Kim Bergel and one member of the city council.
Bayshore Mall | Shopping mall in Eureka, California
Bayshore Mall is an indoor shopping mall in Eureka, California. It is named for its close proximity to Humboldt Bay. The large shopping facility is the only major mall located on the coast north of the San Francisco Bay Area, securing Eureka as the trading center for the entire far North Coast.
OBITUARY: Lyn Edward Bagley, 1969-2022
Lyn Edward Bagley was tragically taken from this earth on December 21, 2022 at the age of 53 from a hit and run accident on Highway 299. He was born February 3, 1969 to Carl and Frances Bagley in Fortuna. Lyn — a.k.a “the Legend” and a.k.a “The Bags” —...
Cal Poly Humboldt Students Protest After Admin Changes Housing Policy and Adds Enrollment
Yesterday, hundreds of students poured into the quad at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata voicing their passionate opposition to a new policy announced by the administration which prioritizes on-campus dorms for Freshmen and transfer students while requiring returning students to either find their own housing or use motel rooms that are being called bridge housing.
Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman
Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
