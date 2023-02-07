ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

WBTV

Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
WHITSETT, NC
cbs17

4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
SILER CITY, NC
WXII 12

Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

16-year-old killed in shooting in Clemmons, deputies say

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment Wednesday night. Deputies have identified the victim as Jhamari Jaquel Hall, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem who died of gunshot wounds. Hall was a sophomore at Parkland High School. Deputies were called...
CLEMMONS, NC
alamancenews.com

TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC

