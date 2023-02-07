Read full article on original website
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
WBTV
Warrants issued for man accused of assaulting girlfriend and one-year-old child
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are on the lookout for a man accused of assaulting his 36-year-old girlfriend and the couple’s one-year-old child. According to the report, deputies were called to a location on Stokes Ferry Road on Tuesday night at approximately 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they came into contact with a woman who said she had been assaulted.
WXII 12
Randolph County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in cold case murder
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said it has solved a cold case murder. Tammy Sellers Holland was found stabbed to death in her home on Loflin Hill Road on Oct. 28, 2014. The sheriff’s office criminal investigations detectives reviewed the case with the District...
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
Whitsett man accused of selling heroin that caused overdose death
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Whitsett was arrested in connection to an overdose death last year, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Saturday, Oct. 1, deputies responded to a suspected opioid overdose death on Swepsonville-Saxapahaw Road, which is south of Graham. The ACSO Street Crimes Division took over the death […]
Man arrested nearly a decade after beloved Elizabeth’s Pizza waitress found dead in NC
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Answers have begun to surface years after 50-year-old Tammy Sellers Holland was found dead in her home in Randolph County. On Tuesday, deputies arrested Roy Lee White, 50, on a charge of felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder after a three-year cold case investigation, according to the Randolph […]
cbs17
4 charged with attempted murder in Chatham County shooting
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a January shooting near Siler City. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Jan. 20 off of Woody Lane, northeast of Siler City. Once they got to the scene,...
WXII 12
Employee charged with stealing bank cards of older assisted living residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of stealing financial cards from residents at an assisted living facility in Alamance County, deputies say. The sheriff's office said they received reports of financial card theft on Jan. 27, where residents reported their cards missing.
wfmynews2.com
Tammy Holland murder: Arrest made in connection to 2014 stabbing
Tammy Holland was found stabbed to death inside her home in Trinity on October 28, 2014. Detectives arrested her old neighbor for accessory after the fact.
Suspect, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputy in hospital after shooting, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate after a sheriff’s office deputy was involved in a shooting with a suspect. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called just after 11 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the Arnold Road area north of Lexington. A vehicle being driven by the […]
WXII 12
Homeowner shoots armed intruder, man in critical condition
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A homeowner shot an armed man who broke into their house, officers said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Andrews Street around 4 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located the homeowner standing in the front yard, armed with a shotgun. A white man was...
Guilford County man who escaped death penalty could earn parole from life sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man from Guilford County who escaped the death penalty for murdering his former girlfriend is being considered for parole from his life sentence in prison. Terry Lynn Jordan is serving life after being convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 21, 1991, in Guilford County Superior Court. He could be the […]
Mother lied to investigators about being home during fatal Greensboro fire, warrants allege
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are shedding new light on evidence that investigators gathered in a fire that killed three young children in Greensboro last year. On Dec. 12, 2022, a home on Grimsley Street in Greensboro caught fire sometime before 8 a.m. and three children inside, a four-year-old and a set of one-year-old twins, […]
WXII 12
16-year-old killed in shooting in Clemmons, deputies say
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment Wednesday night. Deputies have identified the victim as Jhamari Jaquel Hall, a 16-year-old from Winston-Salem who died of gunshot wounds. Hall was a sophomore at Parkland High School. Deputies were called...
alamancenews.com
TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
North Carolina woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say one person was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time, and the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina […]
Rev. Gregory Drumwright found not guilty in Alamance County protest arrests after appeal, releases statement
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A court has found a Civil Rights leader and reverend not guilty after he was arrested and charged during a demonstration in Graham in 2020. Reverend Gregory Drumwright was initially found guilty of resisting and obstruction of a public officer as well as failure to disperse in September of 2021. […]
WXII 12
Greensboro barricade victim told police that suspect said he was going to kill her
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The two men who barricaded themselves and took a hostage in Greensboro Saturday appeared in court Monday. The two brothers, Evan and Mark Parrish appeared separately before the court Monday. According to a Greensboro Police Department detective, officers originally went to the home on Wayside Drive...
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
