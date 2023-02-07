ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado advances proposal to qualify adjunct professors for federal loan relief

Adjunct professor Andrea Troncoso has over $130,000 in student debt, and, despite faithfully making payments for over a decade, the balance is only going up. Though Troncoso works more than full-time hours at the Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University, she is not considered a full-time professor because adjuncts are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities. Troncoso said her low pay and crushing debt have made it impossible for her to own a car, save for retirement, or ever hope to buy a house.
Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West

As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that put primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
Plenty play roles in energy price spikes | COUNTERPOINT

With any policy discussion, equity, affordability and balance should be top of mind. This rings especially true when we are talking about energy policy. Energy is a necessity to our way of life and something we often take for granted. As of late, though, it has been a little more difficult to take for granted because consumers across the state are feeling the pain of skyrocketing costs. Utility bills have jumped from $50 to $350, from $200 to $700. The increase is staggering.
Immigration quandary is still solvable with reason | Sentinel Colorado

The nation’s growing immigration quagmire has become a crisis only because we’ve needlessly made it one. Yet another generation of MAGA Republicans are now part of Congress and insisting that shutting down almost all immigration — and deporting those here without proper credentials — is a practical solution.
