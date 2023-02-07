Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado advances proposal to qualify adjunct professors for federal loan relief
Adjunct professor Andrea Troncoso has over $130,000 in student debt, and, despite faithfully making payments for over a decade, the balance is only going up. Though Troncoso works more than full-time hours at the Community College of Denver and Metropolitan State University, she is not considered a full-time professor because adjuncts are contract workers only paid for the time they spend inside of the classroom, not including time spent planning, grading and other activities. Troncoso said her low pay and crushing debt have made it impossible for her to own a car, save for retirement, or ever hope to buy a house.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
coloradopolitics.com
Bureau of Reclamation faces Solomonic choice in picking plan to save Colorado River — and the West
As the federal government — and the states that rely on the river — scramble to save the river system that has fueled growth in the West, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation faces something of a Solomonic choice: Pick California’s proposal, based on the “law of the river” that put primacy on senior water rights, and Arizona and Nevada would take the brunt of water cuts.
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge refuses to toss voter intimidation claims against election-skeptic group's founders
A federal judge has refused to throw out claims of voter intimidation brought against the founders of a Colorado organization that believes the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. On Jan. 31, U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney agreed it is a matter to be decided at trial whether Shawn...
coloradopolitics.com
Plenty play roles in energy price spikes | COUNTERPOINT
With any policy discussion, equity, affordability and balance should be top of mind. This rings especially true when we are talking about energy policy. Energy is a necessity to our way of life and something we often take for granted. As of late, though, it has been a little more difficult to take for granted because consumers across the state are feeling the pain of skyrocketing costs. Utility bills have jumped from $50 to $350, from $200 to $700. The increase is staggering.
coloradopolitics.com
Justices critical of proposed racial bias rule supported by defense attorneys, trial judges
Colorado's Supreme Court justices gave a less-than-enthusiastic reception on Tuesday to a proposed rule that, if enacted, would aim to curb lawyers' ability to remove people of color from criminal juries for reasons related to race. During a nearly three-hour hearing, prosecutors from across the state uniformly lined up to...
coloradopolitics.com
Club Q 'hero' Richard Fierro to attend Biden's State of the Union address as Rep. Jason Crow's guest
The Army veteran from Colorado Springs who helped subdue the Club Q gunman will be watching from the gallery Tuesday night when President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Richard Fierro is set to attend the speech as a guest...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge tosses El Paso County Republicans' lawsuit against state GOP over who can run party's election
A district court judge on Thursday threw out a complaint filed by the El Paso County Republican Party that sought to prevent the Colorado GOP from stepping in to run the county party's upcoming leadership elections. Colorado law clearly gives state political parties' central committees the power to resolve county...
coloradopolitics.com
Immigration quandary is still solvable with reason | Sentinel Colorado
The nation’s growing immigration quagmire has become a crisis only because we’ve needlessly made it one. Yet another generation of MAGA Republicans are now part of Congress and insisting that shutting down almost all immigration — and deporting those here without proper credentials — is a practical solution.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado bill would reduce prison sentences for inmates pursuing higher education
Colorado has among the worst recidivism rates in the country, with over 50% of people released from prison ending up back behind bars within three years. Lawmakers want to change that with House Bill 1037. If passed into law, the bill would deduct one year from an inmate’s prison sentence...
coloradopolitics.com
House committee approves bill to add school and special districts to ethics commission oversight
Over its 15-year history, Colorado's Independent Ethics Commission has reviewed more than 400 complaints against state lawmakers, a governor, county commissioners and municipal elected officials. Just over 10% have gone through the full complaint process. Never in its history has the commission looked at a complaint against an elected official...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado delegation reacts along partisan lines to Biden's State of the Union address
Members of Colorado's congressional delegation split sharply — and predictably — along party lines Tuesday night in response to President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address. Biden delivered the speech to a joint session of a divided Congress, flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, who presides...
Comments / 0