Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Reigning Siege world champs TSM are reportedly exiting the scene
Just one year after TSM lifted the hammer trophy at the effective Rainbow Six: Siege world championship known as the Six Invitational, the organization is reportedly exiting both the North American League and the game altogether. TSM informed Siege developer and tournament organizer Ubisoft of the organization’s decision to exit...
dotesports.com
C9 Berserker uses his signature champ to snag first pentakill of 2023 LCS Spring Split
If there’s anything stopping Cloud9’s professional League of Legends team in the LCS from showcasing their dominance over the North American scene, they can almost always count on their AD carry Berserker stepping up and shutting down the opposition. And once again, to start the third week of...
dotesports.com
Legitimacy of IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier at risk as major tech issues persist
The European closed qualifier for the $250,000 CS:GO tournament IEM Brazil remains plagued by persistent tech issues, affecting multiple teams like ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout yesterday, according to HLTV. BIG, ENCE, and Sprout all lost matches to lesser-ranked teams amid reports that the qualifier servers were lagging...
dotesports.com
If Microsoft truly wants Activision Blizzard, they may need to leave Call of Duty behind
A UK regulator has thrown another potential obstacle in Microsoft’s path to acquire Activision-Blizzard in a new report published this morning. The findings from the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority says it’s concluded a five month investigation “to understand the market and potential impact of the deal,” and its findings don’t sound great for Microsoft.
dotesports.com
When is MSI 2023? MSI 2023 dates and location explained
Riot Games officially announced the dates and location for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational on Feb. 8. Similar to the previous three years, the event will be held in May, but for the first time ever the hosting city will be the capital city of England. The...
dotesports.com
The best League players can’t stand playing against this champion in solo queue
While some League of Legends champions have been heavily targeted by balance changes over the last few months, others have been overlooked by Riot Games—but that doesn’t stop them from being picked or banned in the ranked ladder. This is the case for one particular champion whose last...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
dotesports.com
Hearthstone’s Mercenaries to receive final update before Blizzard sunsets mode
Mercenaries will receive a Mythic update with Patch 25.4 introducing a boss rush endgame, which will serve as the final major content update for the mode. The problem-plagued game mode never got off the ground, marking the second time Blizzard failed to re-catch the lightning in the bottle that was Battlegrounds.
dotesports.com
All skins arriving on the Rift with League Patch 13.3
Gear up, League of Legends players. Patch 13.3 is almost here. This time around, the newest update will take a few champions under its scope. Five of them are getting directly nerfed, with almost a dozen receiving buffs across the board. And, more importantly, the much-anticipated Aurelion Sol rework will also be live in this patch. This set of changes is expected to once again shake up the meta, most notably (and hopefully in the eyes of many) support tanks.
dotesports.com
Riot teases LoL’s upcoming fiery enchanter Milio
League of Legends’ first new champion in 2023 has just been teased on the game’s PBE servers. Milio is a male enchanter support from Ixtal, who is expected to be the first new champ in League this year. After the addition of Patch 13.3 to the live servers today, PBE servers got updated as well, and a Milio teaser was added to the bottom lane alcove.
dotesports.com
Who is Milio in League of Legends?
The League of Legends champion roster hasn’t seen any new additions in 2023 yet, but this should change in the coming weeks with the release of Milio. As of now, it remains to be seen when exactly the champion is set to be released. Although with a Milio teaser on the PBE servers, it’s safe to say he’s a few patches away from making his way to the game.
dotesports.com
Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3
Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers. The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.
dotesports.com
MSI 2023 anthem lyrics may have already been teased by Riot
Yesterday Riot Games unveiled more details on the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, including the dates, location, and ticket information, as well as giving fans a potential clue about the event’s official anthem. League of Legends fans are always looking forward to the competition’s songs that Riot creates specifically for its...
dotesports.com
Why G2 are the favorite to win IEM Katowice 2023
Six CS:GO teams are left in the running for the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy, but only one of them stands out as the clear favorite: G2 Esports. The European superteam have been playing nearly-perfect CS:GO over the last couple of weeks, showcasing exceptional individual mechanics, confidence, and strategies. When combined, these variables make it tough for G2’s opponents to win a map against them, let alone a series.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 voice actor seemingly leaks The International 2023’s date and location
Valve is pretty systematic when it comes to announcing events for its esports, which typically leads to fans waiting until the end of the Dota Pro Circuit to hear details about The International. Though, even without any official news about The International 2023 being shared by Valve, a new source has seemingly leaked the location and general date.
dotesports.com
Riot targets high ping players in latest VALORANT update
One of the biggest sources of annoyance in VALORANT is the peeker’s advantage afforded to players with higher ping, but Riot Games is looking to do something about one instance of high ping player advantage in their latest update. In Patch 6.02, the max server rewind limit has been...
dotesports.com
Rivalry match with Doublelift, Bjergsen looms large for Spica—and he’s even dreaming of picking Lillia
It’s only been three weeks since the 2023 Spring Split began, but fans and analysts alike are already crowning FlyQuest the best team in North America League of Legends, and for good reason. The team has rolled every challenger they’ve faced so far, dropping star-studded teams like Team Liquid, Cloud9, and now, Evil Geniuses.
dotesports.com
Wolfey Glick is partnering with Twitch to host a massive Pokémon tournament
Former Pokémon World Champion and content creator Wolfe “Wolfey” Glick revealed on Twitter yesterday that he has a “huge potential Pokémon tournament” in the works which is being made a reality by partnering up with Twitch Rivals. If you’ve never heard of Twitch Rivals...
dotesports.com
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com
Global Esports partners with top Indian org to support VALORANT ecosystem
Two of the largest esports organizations in India have partnered today to develop VALORANT esports in the country. Global Esports, which was one of the teams selected by Riot Games to enter a partnership to compete in the Pacific international VALORANT league, has teamed up with S8UL, one of the largest content and esports organizations in India.
Comments / 0