Texas State

Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Wednesday's updates: Read the latest weather news here .

After brutally cold temperatures hit the Northeast, an ice storm landed in Texas and other dangerous winter weather spread across the country last week, some areas will see milder weather on Tuesday.

Temperatures in parts of the Northeast and in some cities along the I-95 corridor are expected to reach over 50 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The milder temperatures come after a polar vortex brought record-breaking cold weather.

But in Texas, which saw an icy winter storm last week, residents are already preparing for potentially severe thunderstorms in the coming days.

Here’s what you need to know about Tuesday’s winter weather.

The Northeast gets a peek at spring weather

After swaths of the Northeast faced a hazardous weekend with some areas seeing record-breaking cold, many cities in the area are expecting more springlike weather on Tuesday.

Boston; Providence, Rhode Island; Hartford, Connecticut; Worcester, Massachusetts, and Albany, New York were among the cities that matched or set record low temperatures for February 4, according to the National Weather Service.

But Boston , for example, is expecting a high near 36 degrees on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the expected high temperatures in other East Coast cities on Tuesday:

Thunderstorms hit Texas

Storms are expected to strengthen in Texas late Monday and into Tuesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Thunderstorms may arrive in eastern Texas by Tuesday morning, though they’re not likely to be severe until midday.

Texas cities including San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Waco could all see the severe weather through Tuesday night, according to AccuWeather. And severe thunderstorms could bring gusts of wind of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

National weather radar

Contributing: John Bacon and Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Warmer temperatures across the Northeast as Texas faces storms: Tuesday weather forecast

Comments / 35

Babs
2d ago

in Minnesota who had bitter cold weather below zero windy just plain rotten and all the weather man care is about the Northeast and how cold it was. guess what weather man Minnesota is much much colder than the Northeast.

Reply(5)
5
Mark
2d ago

So people, now that you are all going through round 2 of cold, where’s your congressmen and governor? Probably in the sun and fun country not in the USA

Reply(1)
2
My Name is Zeul
2d ago

How’s that Power Grid holding up?? I hear they’re starting to build the Wall in Texas again .. I wonder which is more important to Texans?? I mean all Texans we know what the priority is for Republicans..🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
