Tulsa, OK

American Songwriter

Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks’ contribution to country music cannot be overlooked. Over his decades-long career, he has helped expand the reach of the genre immensely – forcing even the staunchest country objector to tap their toe along to Brooks’ legion of hits. Compiling a list of Brooks’ best songs...
Popculture

Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'

Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck

Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn First Met Waylon Jennings As A Radio DJ Who Had “Pimples On His Face” And “Greasy Hair”

We sadly lost the late, great Loretta Lynn last year, though her mark on the country music industry will last forever. And beyond her incredible music, she always had so many great stories about her time in Music City and the unique things that she experienced over the decades, especially being friends with some other icons like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, and plenty more.
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo

Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’

Miranda Lambert’s most-recent record, Palomino, was easily one of my favorites from last year. And in an interview with the LA Times in 2022 (around the album’s release), she detailed parts of her journey so far and how she’s been able to remain at the forefront of mainstream country music for so long by doing it her own way. Of course, it hasn’t come without a few bumps in the road, and that includes her extremely public divorce from Blake Shelton back in 2015. […] The post Miranda Lambert Says She Learned Quickly That “Hollywood Is Not Anything I Want To Be Part Of” While Living In L.A. When Blake Shelton Began ‘The Voice’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line”

Holy HELL. They just don’t make ’em like they did in the ’90s anymore, do they? I mean Alan Jackson, Randy Travis, Reba, Ronnie Dunn, Travis Tritt, we’re talking about some of the premiere voices in country music. This morning, I saw a clip of Travis Tritt performing the iconic Johnny Cash hit “I Walk The Line” during a livestream from his house, but it immediately brought me back to some of those old Opry performances from back in the […] The post Travis Tritt Delivers Hymn-Like Cover Of The Johnny Cash Hit, “I Walk The Line” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
101.5 KNUE

47 Years Ago: Ronnie Milsap Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry

Forty-seven years ago today (Feb. 6, 1976) was a day of celebration for Ronnie Milsap: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, when he was just 33 years old. Milsap became an Opry member just as he was beginning to dominate the...
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

