The latest business to announce plans to move to Liberty Hill is Orangetheory Fitness, a gym that focuses on group exercise classes and heart rate-based interval training. The gym will be located in Bar W Marketplace near H-E-B, at 19380 Ronald Reagan Blvd., with an estimated construction start date in April, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Completion of the project is slated for July.

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO