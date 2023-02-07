Javadi hopes to bring moderation to freshmen term in Salem

Cyrus Javadi is the new representative for Oregon’s 32nd house district, taking over the position from Suzanne Weber in January.

Javadi, a Tillamook dentist, ran in hopes of bringing a more moderate perspective to Salem to address big issues facing the coast and the state.

“I want to see if I can find some other politicians who are like me,” Javadi said, “see if we can come up with some reasonable solutions to some pretty complex problems.”

Javadi said that he was inspired to run for the seat when he saw extreme voices on both sides of the political spectrum beginning to dominate the dialogue.

His experience serving on the school district’s budget committee, the board of commissioners for the Port of Tillamook Bay and water board made Javadi believe that partisanship was not a necessary or helpful part of serving the community.

“Why not throw my hat in the ring and see what the palate is in the district for someone who’s not very extreme one way or the other,” Javadi said he asked himself when deciding to run.

Javadi’s campaign focused heavily on education, a theme that he says he plans to stay true to in Salem.

State legislators have underfunded education, while simultaneously prioritizing social issues in school curricula requirements to the detriment of Oregon students, according to Javadi.

He would like to see a move away from the social issues in the curriculum and more funding for the schools, mentioning keeping more income tax dollars in-district as a potential source of funds.

Javadi is also supportive of school choice and said that the state needed to do more for parents who didn’t want to send their kids to public school.

“We need to really look for ways to support those parents who are choosing to take their children out of the public school system,” Javadi said.

Another priority for Javadi is trying to find ways to increase state funding in the rural communities he represents.

Javadi said that while Portland tourists bring much-needed tourism spending to the coast, they also strain its infrastructure while not adding to the local tax base. He specifically mentioned Gearhart, which has been forced to bring in outside water to meet summertime demand.

As with schools, Javadi said that he hoped that more income tax dollars staying local could be a way to increase funding for infrastructure without raising taxes.

Javadi was enthusiastic about the mood in Salem, saying that there was a lot of energy in the state capitol and he felt there was a spirit of cooperation early in the new legislative session.

“There’s a real sense of bipartisanship,” Javadi said. “People who have not worked together in the past are willing to work together.”

Javadi discussed a number of bills that had come to his attention that he planned to support in the session, several regarding healthcare regulations.

He was in support of a bill allowing remote training for dental assistants and another to allow nursing license reciprocity with neighboring states.

He supports bills to make pharmacy benefits managers more transparent and keep local pharmacies in business.

He also wants to see the governor’s executive power limited and the threshold for the death tax raised from $1 million to $5 million to exempt more family farms.

Javadi also said that he would work with Weber to fund critical improvements to Highway 6, and address housing and homelessness on the coast, both areas of emphasis for Weber when she was in the seat.

