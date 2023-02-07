Titans Global Inc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Egg in “JSJ Chocolate Cake”, “JSJ Zsr Cake”, “JSJ DMC Leaf Cake”

Read full article on original website
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Voluntarily Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry Dog Food in the U.S. Due to Potentially Elevated Vitamin D
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Animal & Veterinary. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potentially elevated Vitamin D.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Infants at Risk for Aluminum Toxicity with Unapproved Potassium Phosphates Drug Product
FDA is warning health care professionals and pharmacies to avoid using Hospira's unapproved potassium phosphates drug product in pediatric patients because the aluminum exposure from this product is unsafe for this population. This product alone may produce daily aluminum exposures of up to twice the FDA-recommended limit for parenteral nutrition,...
