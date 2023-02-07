Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Was Killed Off in Order to Focus on Mayor of Kingstown
Fans of Taylor Sheridan's multiple TV shows know good and well he likes to work with some of the same people. Prior to the release of the hit Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown, Sheridan had enlisted his Wind River star Hugh Dillon to join the cast of Yellowstone as Sheriff Donnie Haskell, but when their Jeremy Renner-starring show finally got picked up to series, it meant that his time on the Kevin Costner-hit had to come to an end. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Dillon was quick to confirm that his death on Yellowstone was a necessity because of how quickly things were moving with development on Mayor of Kingstown.
‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’
Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
womansday.com
See 'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired last week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Opens Up About That Brutal Fight Between Summer and Beth
It has been building up for a while now, and the tension finally boiled over too far as Yellowstone’s Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Summer (Piper Perabo) went head to head in a brutal battle in the neo-western drama’s fifth season. Now, Piper Perabo is delving deep into the brutal brawl between the two adversaries. Noting that she and Reilly started training for this moment a month before filming.
What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip
"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
‘Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley Reveals the Worst Mistake Jamie Dutton Has Ever Made
Part of what makes Wes Bentley‘s Yellowstone character Jamie Dutton so captivating is that he is so inherently flawed. Across five seasons of Yellowstone, Jamie Dutton has made mistake after mistake, intentionally or not. Now, with the hit Western drama on a months-long hiatus, Wes Bentley has revealed Jamie Dutton’s worst mistake in the series so far.
Kevin Costner Reportedly Wants To Leave 'Yellowstone' Amid Rift, Moral Issues
It looks like fans are about to see the final days of Kevin Costner in the hit series "Yellowstone." The vet actor reportedly wants to leave the show and may get replaced by Matthew McConaughey.
AOL Corp
This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related
The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Ditches Dutton Ranch for Family Trip to Pandora: PHOTOS
It’s very rare that Yellowstone fans get to see Cole Hauser‘s Rip Wheeler anywhere but on the Dutton Ranch. However, with the show on hiatus until summer 2023, the 47-year-old actor ditched his character’s leather-fringed chaps and cowboy hat completely, instead taking a fun family trip to Disney, and making a special stop in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora. See the Yellowstone star’s photos below.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1944': Everything Fans Need to Know
Stop the presses! A new Yellowstone prequel series is reportedly in the works. Paramount Network officials revealed that a new spinoff series, dubbed 1944, is in development. News of the latest Taylor Sheridan project to be greenlit came on Feb. 5th, when Paramount producers held a thank-you event in Hamilton, Montana to talk up the economic benefits brought to the area by Yellowstone and 1923, which film nearby.
Prevention
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From Set
It will be several long months until the next new episode of Yellowstone airs. Luckily, actress Kelsey Asbille (who stars as Monica Dutton) stepped up to give us some behind-the-scenes photos to keep us occupied as we wonder what will happen between feuding siblings Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).
ComicBook
1923 Star Says Taylor Sheridan Hasn't Revealed Details of the Yellowstone Family Tree
Thanks to prequel spinoffs 1883 and 1923, fans of Taylor Sheridan's wildly popular Yellowstone know quite a bit about the history of the series' Dutton family, but it turns out there are still quite a few mysteries and surprises in store — particularly when it comes to the family tree. The biggest current mystery is who, exactly, is the grandfather of Kevin Costner's Yellowstone character, John Dutton. At the outset of 1923, fans thought they had things sorted out and that Jack (Darren Mann) or John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) would be his grandfather. However, that changed when the series' third episode saw John Sr. killed while Jack's fiancée Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) was shot in the abdomen after an attack by Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). The incident caused many fans to assume that Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) may end up being the grandfather in question, but according to Sklenar, that's a detail that Sheridan hasn't revealed just yet.
‘Yellowstone’ could end after season 5, with Matthew McConaughey continuing Dutton saga
Reports say Kevin Costner may be on his way out of “Yellowstone,” but the franchise could continue with Matthew McConaughey leading the way.
Wildly popular "Yellowstone" is in danger of cancellation, thanks to star Kevin Costner
The beloved and long-running Western drama "Yellowstone" may be in danger of cancellation due to, of all things, star Kevin Costner's schedule. On Monday, Deadline and other outlets reported that co-creator and showrunner of "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan, along with Paramount Global and Paramount Network, were allegedly planning to end the hugely popular show and were in the process of "plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star."
Is Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone? Star's shooting schedule may be an issue
Citing scheduling conflicts, some reports are suggestions Kevin Costner might be leaving Yellowstone - here is the truth behind the rumors
Is ‘1944’ Happening? What We Know About Potential ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
1923 is officially getting two seasons, but what’s next for the Duttons? A Paramount Network Exec says 1944 will be Yellowstone‘s next prequel. As the Grammy Awards aired Sunday night, Paramount Network officials held a community thank-you event at Hamilton, Montana’s City Hall. The well-known economic benefits Yellowstone brings the state were touted at length. But it was the haphazard announcement of a “1944” to be filmed in the Bitterroot Valley that’s shocking fans.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Read Paramount Network's Official Statement on Report of Show's Conclusion
It has been reported that Yellowstone may be coming to an end, with the current Season 5 potentially being it's last. Now, the show's home channel, Paramount Network, has issued an official statement regarding claims that the show is coming to a conclusion sooner than fans expected. Notably, the network does not confirm or deny the information listed in the report.
SheKnows
With Yellowstone Possibly Being Put Out to Pasture, Hallmark Sets the Premiere Date for a New Western Soap
A twisted web of secrets could tear a family apart at the seams. Earlier today, we reported news that Yellowstone could be ending with Season 5, and last June, we alerted viewers that the Hallmark Channel was going to debut a brand new cowboy series in 2023 titled Ride — and now we have its premiere date, which fans aren’t going to want to miss. On Sunday, March 26, not only will the network be airing the first episode of the primetime drama at 9 pm, prior to that Hallmarkies will be treated to the Season 1 series finale of Andie MacDowell’s The Way Home at 8 pm.
Comments / 0