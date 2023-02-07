Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested, Two Cited During Fields Landing Probation Search
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 8, 2023, at about 9:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. Deputies contacted nine people at the residence, one of which, 43-year-old...
North Coast Journal
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
Willits News
Ukiah man found not guilty of DUI after being caught cheating on wife, DA reports
A Ukiah man was found not guilty of driving under the influence recently due to him needing to flee the scene after his wife caught him cheating with another woman, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office reported. According to the office of DA David Eyster, a Mendocino County Superior...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased
Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
Man dies in Mendocino County Jail after being taken into custody
UKIAH – Authorities in Mendocino County said a man who was taken into custody early Tuesday morning was found dead in his jail cell several hours later.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies brought in a 64-year-old man into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Deputies the man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, disposing refuse in state water and violating parole.The man was on parole for failing to register as a sex offender, the sheriff's office said.Deputies said the man was intoxicated when he was brought into the jail and was evaluated by medical staff. After taking his vital...
kymkemp.com
Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne
A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta
On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
krcrtv.com
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
Willits News
Mendocino County jail bookings: Feb. 8, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Octavio Ayala, 40, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. DUI: Cailyn M. Delgado, 24,...
kymkemp.com
McKinleyville Deaths are Likely the Result of a Domestic Violence Situation, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
krcrtv.com
2 new hospitalizations, 55 new COVID cases reported, Eureka testing site to close
EUREKA, Calif. — In the past week, two new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 55 new cases have been reported in Humboldt County just as the county's final testing site is scheduled to close. Those hospitalized include two residents in their 70s. Of the 55 cases, 38 have been confirmed and...
kymkemp.com
Live Wires and Downed Tree Close Westgate Drive and Knock Out Power to 841 Customers
Westgate Drive is closed near Hilma Drive south of Eureka after a Cypress tree fell taking out a power pole and blocking the roadway around 2:30 p.m. on February 7. PG&E has been requested to the scene due to live wires across the roadway from the broken power pole. A report from the scene stated that the roadway would be closed for an extended period of time while PG&E attempt to clear the roadway.
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County still assessing how to spend earthquake recovery funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Millions of dollars in earthquake relief and loans have been issued to help people get back on their feet. However accessing that assistance, has proven to be challenging for some. While most of Humboldt County has moved on from December's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, some of the...
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dealer From the Largest Bust in Humboldt Drug Task Force History Pleads to 18-Year Split Sentence, Including Six Years in the County Jail
PREVIOUSLY: Largest One-Time Seizure in Humboldt Drug Task Force History: 30 Pounds of Meth, 5.5 Pounds of Cocaine, 3 Pounds of Heroin, 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, 50 Pounds of Weed. Sixty-nine-year-old Jose Santiago Lomeli Osuna received an 18-year sentence this morning per the terms of a plea deal for five counts of drug possession for sale. The charges stem from the largest one-time seizure of illicit substances in the history of the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. However, Mr. Lomeli Osuna will spend only a fraction of that 18-year term behind bars.
