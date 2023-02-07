ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westsidetoday.com

Culver City Rotary Club Funds Classroom Grants to More Than 50 CCUSD Teachers

$20,000 grant distribution will go towards classroom projects. The Culver City Rotary Community Foundation (CCRCF) was proud to partner with the Culver City Education Foundation for a $20,000 grant distribution to more than 50 teachers from the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD). ​​”We are so thankful for our amazing...
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Young Artists: Enter LA County’s Can the Trash! Poster Contest

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards. The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is seeking young artists for its annual Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. As part of an educational campaign reminding residents that “ocean pollution...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista

Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Popular Chicken Wing Chain Opening in Rancho Park

Rancho Park has a new Wingstop on the way at 11201 National Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The location is close to a Hamburger Habit location well known in the community. This location is being steered by Barjor “BJ” Pithawalla, who has 15 other locations of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy