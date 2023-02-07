Read full article on original website
Culver City Rotary Club Funds Classroom Grants to More Than 50 CCUSD Teachers
$20,000 grant distribution will go towards classroom projects. The Culver City Rotary Community Foundation (CCRCF) was proud to partner with the Culver City Education Foundation for a $20,000 grant distribution to more than 50 teachers from the Culver City Unified School District (CCUSD). ”We are so thankful for our amazing...
Culver City Hosting in-Person and Virtual Meetings Regarding Relocation of Community Gardens
The City of Culver is inviting its citizens to join the Parks, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) Department in a discussion regarding the relocation of the community gardens. The City of Culver is set to relocate its community garden, which was previously located at 10860 Culver Boulevard. This location, however,...
LA City Council Moves Forward on Controversial $800M Plan to Shift Scattergood Power Plant to Green Hydrogen
Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact. The Los Angeles City Council voted on Wednesday to move forward with a controversial $800 million plan to shift the Scattergood Generating Station in Playa del Rey from natural gas to green hydrogen. Despite...
Young Artists: Enter LA County’s Can the Trash! Poster Contest
Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards. The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors is seeking young artists for its annual Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest. As part of an educational campaign reminding residents that “ocean pollution...
Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City
8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery. Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not know is one of your favorites, has opened a storefront right next to Super Domestic Coffee in Culver City as reported by Eater Los Angeles at 8539 Washington Boulevard. Before now, the only places that sold Des Croissants’ delicious pastries were at farmer’s markets in cities like Culver City, Echo Park, Mar Vista, Old Town Santa Clarita and Studio City. Their menu includes baguettes, the aforementioned croissants and paniers. French pastry chef Samuel Manar was quoted by Eater Los Angeles and saying, “We really wanted to do something good, not too fancy. Something super clean, simple, and also long-term.” The shop is open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The shop is meant to be a central space for fans of his pastries to purchase them, but he will not stop selling them at farmer’s markets. He has added chausson aux pomme, chocolate boussons, chouquettes, eclairs, financiers and rosemary loaves to the menu along with other treats. He works with the French principles and standards of pastry and uses French ingredients like their famous butter for the pastries. Manar has formerly worked for Milo & Olive and Bottega Louie.
Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Elderly Couple and Their Cat in Mar Vista
Doris Bergman and Albert Sassoe Jr. victims in Wednesday morning fire. An elderly couple and their cat perished in an early morning fire in a Mar Vista home Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m. to a home located at 3537 May Street.
Popular Chicken Wing Chain Opening in Rancho Park
Rancho Park has a new Wingstop on the way at 11201 National Boulevard as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The location is close to a Hamburger Habit location well known in the community. This location is being steered by Barjor “BJ” Pithawalla, who has 15 other locations of the...
