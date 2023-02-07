ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

North Coast Journal

Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues

The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:14 a.m.] Missing Man Found Deceased

Carrol Johnson, a former local and a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Washington State, who went missing after docking in Humboldt Bay, has been found deceased. The post states, “We cannot share any more details at this time but appreciate each and every one of...
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Bay Coast Guard Rescues Four Del Norte SAR Members Endangered During Search for Missing Woman

Press release from the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay:. BRAVO ZULU to the duty crew for rescuing four Del Norte SAR Members from steep terrain near Gasquet, CA. The Ground SAR team was continuing a search for a missing woman from the weekend when they encountered thick brush and steep terrain. Hypothermic and unable to safely continue at night, they called for a MEDEVAC.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Arrested on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales After Warrants Served in Eureka and Loleta

On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a large amount of fentanyl. HCDTF agents obtained information that Joshua Scott VanDyke, 47 year old from Eureka, was selling large amounts of fentanyl from Loleta and Eureka. Agents obtained a search warrant for a trailer located near the intersection of Church Street and Montgomery Street in Loleta and a residence on the 4000 Block of Meyers Ave in Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

USCG rescues 1 hiker, continues search for 2nd in Del Norte County

GASQUET, Calif. — The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said rescuers have been searching for a missing woman since Friday, Feb. 3, near Gasquet. A 74-year-old Washington woman went out mushroom foraging with her husband and her adult daughter, but they became separated, the DNSO said. "Her husband showed...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Four-Vehicle Collision at Harrison and Buhne

A four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Buhne Street was reported around 2 p.m. on February 9. Although no injuries were reported, the collision is causing traffic issues in the area. The Eureka Police Department and California Highway Patrol are on scene. A white, Toyota Tacoma and...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Hiker Rescued, One Still Missing, Says Coast Guard

A 74-year-old woman is still missing after two mushroom hunters got lost in the French Hill area of Gasquet Friday. According to the Lost Coast Outpost who has a full story here, the woman’s daughter was located but the woman is still out in the cold and the wet.
GASQUET, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
crimejunkiepodcast.com

MURDERED: David Josiah Lawson

David Josiah Lawson headed off to college in Arcata, California with big dreams…only to be stabbed to death at a party off-campus. But a case that seemed straightforward when it began proves to be anything but…and years later, his mom is still fighting for justice. For our friends...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested

On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.

