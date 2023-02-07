Baxter wrestling downs C-M in road quadrangular

Cole Smith

LE GRAND — Two forfeit victories were the difference in the latest dual between Baxter and Colfax-Mingo.

The Bolts and Tigerhawks were part of a road quadrangular on Thursday and the only win either team got was Baxter’s narrow win over C-M.

Baxter won the dual 42-30, but the two squads split six contested matches. The Bolts had a 4-2 advantage in forfeit victories and there were two double forfeits.

Baxter was 1-2 on the night after a 36-27 loss to East Marshall/GMG and a 48-24 defeat to Iowa Falls-Alden.

Colfax-Mingo lost 51-18 to East Marshall/GMG and Iowa Falls-Alden downed the Tigerhawks 43-24.

Aiden McFadden

The Bolts and Tigerhawks each had three pins in their head-to-head matchup. Maddox Peters (120), Cole Smith (132) and Jack Anderson (152) all won by fall for Baxter, while Cason Fitch (113), Seth Brant (145) and Isaiah Baucom (195) scored pins for C-M.

Baxter won because it took two extra forfeits. Those forfeit wins came from Ruger Kincaid (126), Skyler Stoll (138), Callyn Bishop (182) and Aiden McFadden (285). Class 1A No. 11 John McGill (160) and Jermaine Cross (220) accepted forfeits for the Tigerhawks.

Baxter was 6-4 in contested matches against East Marshall/GMG and 2-6 against Iowa Falls-Alden.

The contested wins against his EM/GMG came from Kincaid, Smith (126), Stoll, Anderson, Bishop (170) and McFadden. Smith, Anderson and McFadden all won by fall, while Kincaid won 7-1, Stoll scored an 11-4 victory and Bishop had a 10-5 win.

There were two double forfeits in the dual and EM/GMG had a 2-0 advantage in forfeit wins.

Callyn Bishop

McFadden and Alex Dille (113) both collected forfeit wins against IF-A and Smith (132) and Bishop both won by fall. Each team had two forfeit wins and there were two double forfeits.

Smith (26-7) was 3-0 with three pins, McFadden (25-5) finished 3-0 with two forfeits and Bishop (28-6) also had a 3-0 night. Anderson (23-10) was 2-1 with two pins and Stoll (25-8) and Kincaid also finished 2-1.

Bishop is 24-1 in his last 25 matches.

Colfax-Mingo was 2-5 in contested matches against IF-A and 3-6 against EM/GMG.

In the loss to IF-A, McGill (160) and Austin Lane (170) both won by fall, while Cross and Josue Rodriguez (113) each won by forfeit.

Davion Long (152) won by fall against EM/GMG, while Tate Carlson (160) accepted a forfeit and McGill and Fitch both won by decisions. McGill won 9-6 and Fitch scored an 8-5 victory.

McGill (40-5) was 3-0 for the night and is now 29-1 in his last 30 matches. Cross was 2-1 with two forfeits and Fitch (31-8) also finished 2-1. Fitch lost 7-1 in a match he bumped up to 120 for.