Fortuna, CA

City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system

ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase

TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts

RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick

ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO

MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies

ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
