FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
krcrtv.com
City of Arcata works to rebuild emergency shelter system
ARCATA, Calif. — The City of Arcata is rebuilding its emergency weather shelter system after its previous system was dissolved during the COVID-19 pandemic. "When extreme weather came this year, we really didn't have a facility that was going to be adequate to plan on that, or a system that was in place still since the pandemic," Arcata City Manager Karen Diemer said.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County still assessing how to spend earthquake recovery funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Millions of dollars in earthquake relief and loans have been issued to help people get back on their feet. However accessing that assistance, has proven to be challenging for some. While most of Humboldt County has moved on from December's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, some of the...
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
krcrtv.com
Body of missing Washington man found near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Detectives with the Arcata Police Department have reportedly found the body of a man from Washington that had been missing since Jan. 31. According to officials, the body of 69-year-old Carroll Johnson was found along Highway 101 on Feb. 7, just north of Orick. The department...
krcrtv.com
McKinleyville deaths appear to be a domestic violence incident, according to HCSO
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.
krcrtv.com
Family remembers life of 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who passed away
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — In Trinity County, the community is coming together to support a family who lost their 10-year-old daughter just a few weeks before her birthday. According to family members, Fidela Marie unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22. She dealt with cerebral palsy and was also blind, but that never stopped her.
krcrtv.com
'Cal Poly Homeless': students protest new housing policies
ARCATA, Calif. — Hundreds of students gathered at Cal Poly Humboldt's UC Quad Wednesday to speak out about the issue of homelessness on campus. Student protestors argued that this issue will be greatly exacerbated by the university's new housing policy that will remove on-campus housing as an option for continuing students.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt budget review reveals $12 million shortfall; sheriff concerned about budget cuts
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County will enter the next fiscal year with $12.29 million less to spend on county services, according to the county's mid-year budget review. This has some department heads concerned about how budget cuts will hinder their abilities to provide essential services to the community. "I...
