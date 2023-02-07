MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the investigation of two bodies found at a McKinleyville home on Feb. 7. According to the HCSO, deputies arrives at the scene at the 1600 block of Kristin Way and discovered the bodies of a 63-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman. Based on evidence at the scene, detectives say the case appears to be a domestic violence incident between the two people, resulting in their deaths.

MCKINLEYVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO