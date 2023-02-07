ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MISSING: William Lee Phillips Sr., 82

By Paige Atkison, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for the community's assistance in finding William Lee Phillips Sr.

Phillips Sr., 82, is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 3400 block of Glenridge St., wearing a black hat, black jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

According to BPD, Phillips Sr. is believed to be in the area of Highway 58 near California City, driving a 2000 Ford F-150 with a license plate that reads MRWLPJ.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call BPD at 327-7111.

