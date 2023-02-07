Read full article on original website
bitpinas.com
500 MO GAWIN NATING 10K: SEC Flags Down WebMining App for its Unlicensed Investment Scheme, Tags as Ponzi
Another day, another opportunity for scammers to use cryptocurrencies to hide their fraudulent acts. This time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has caught WebMining, a mobile application and website, for offering securities in the form of investment contracts to the public. On its public advisory, the Commission found out...
bitpinas.com
Fintech Firm Paytaca Raises 350 BCH Fund, Announces Plans for the Next 6 Months
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) focused financial technology startup Paytaca has raised 350 BCH in a five-day funding campaign on Flipstarter. Paytaca has announced plans for the future of its wallet including integration of CashTokens, SLP DEX, CashFusion, and Flipstarter, focusing on a viable business model with a path towards profitability and growth in the next six months.
