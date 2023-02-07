ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fintech Firm Paytaca Raises 350 BCH Fund, Announces Plans for the Next 6 Months

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) focused financial technology startup Paytaca has raised 350 BCH in a five-day funding campaign on Flipstarter. Paytaca has announced plans for the future of its wallet including integration of CashTokens, SLP DEX, CashFusion, and Flipstarter, focusing on a viable business model with a path towards profitability and growth in the next six months.

