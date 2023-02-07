According to a new market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The industry is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to increase in increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAI) and development of new cancer therapies involving cold plasma technologies. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma equipment and adverse events exhibited by the use of cold plasma are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

2 DAYS AGO