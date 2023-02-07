Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Offer Several New Academic Degrees
The University of Toledo will offer several new degrees in health science, radiation therapy and liberal arts. Two new undergraduate degrees in the College of Health and Human Services will provide new options for students interested in studying healthcare. The new bachelor of science in health science and bachelor of arts in health science degrees are interdisciplinary programs with the science track preparing students for professional healthcare programs and the arts track preparing students for the non-delivery aspects of healthcare and health equity. The new degrees replace the existing bachelor of science in exercise science degree program.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Upgrades to Multifactor Authentication Protection
With identity theft and phishing crimes on the rise, The University of Toledo has introduced a new multifactor authentication to strengthen and expand security protection for UToledo faculty, staff and students. Multifactor authentication is now required technology by most federal regulators, as well as the State of Ohio cyber insurance policy that covers UToledo.
utoledo.edu
Volunteers Needed Feb. 10-11 to Pack 100,000 Meals For Starving Children
Volunteers and donations are needed for The University of Toledo’s annual hunger-relief, food-packing event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in the Health Education Building on Main Campus. The event is hosted by UToledo’s Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E....
utoledo.edu
Campus Gives Back
Valerie Simmons-Walston, special assistant to the president for Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, discusses fall’s successful UToledo Cares Charitable Giving Campaign during the Employee Charitable Giving (ECG) Campaign Breakfast Wrap-Up Thursday morning in Libbey Hall. Walston expressed thanks to all of her committee members including Co-Chair Jennifer Archer. The master of ceremonies for the celebration breakfast was Duane Welch, Trio Advisor and ECG committee member. There were 50-plus members in attendance at this event.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Adopts New Strategic Plan to Guide Next Five Years
A new strategic plan will guide The University of Toledo’s trajectory for the next five years toward enhanced student success, academic excellence, healthcare quality and engagement. UToledo Reimagined: Strategic Plan 2023-2028 was approved Wednesday by the UToledo Board of Trustees and will be implemented July 1, 2023. “Our vision...
utoledo.edu
Designing the Professional You Scheduled Feb. 15
Not sure how to tie a tie? Does your LinkedIn need to be polished?. Career Services, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and TRIO Student Support Services are here to help UToledo students as they prepare for the next phase of their lives through the Designing the Professional You: Show Us How You Rock(et) event.
utoledo.edu
Varsity T Hall of Fame Nominations Due April 21
Nominations for the 2023 class of the Varsity T Hall of Fame are being accepted and are due Friday, April 21. The Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on a date to be determined in the fall, with the 2023 class being presented at halftime of a Toledo football game.
utoledo.edu
Psychology Senior Uses Her Past to Help Others’ Future
When Tatiana Zeadker sings, people listen. Between her extensive range and warm tone, Zeadker has the vocal ability and skill to draw in a crowd. With dreams of traveling abroad and singing opera to sold-out theaters, the senior UToledo student began her college career at Bowling Green State University majoring in vocal performance.
