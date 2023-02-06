ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

News-Herald.com

As trade deadline approaches, Bickerstaff happy with Cavaliers’ roster

The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 9, which means this is the time when the rumor mill gets extremely busy. Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN whose work now appears on Twitter at @TheSteinLine, suggested the Cavaliers have “a strong interest” in Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Knicks trading Cam Reddish to Blazers for Josh Hart at NBA trade deadline

Josh Hart is going to be reunited with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson with the Knicks. Team president Leon Rose swung a significant trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, acquiring the 6-foot-5 wing from the Trail Blazers in exchange for disfavored Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected first-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Little-used forward Svi Mykhailiuk and guard Ryan Arcidiacono are also headed to Portland in the deal, according to the Athletic. The 27-year-old Hart is a dependable two-way player averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 51 games (all starts) this season for Portland, although he is shooting a career-low 30.4 percent from 3-point range. Brunson and Hart were teammates for two seasons at Villanova, winning one championship together in 2016.  Reddish, who was acquired from Atlanta last season in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick, hadn’t appeared in a game for the Knicks since Dec. 3. The former Duke star has played in just 35 games for the Knicks across two seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while playing just 18.7 minutes per game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner

It turns out that LeBron James is not the only person that Dan Gilbert can be extremely petty with. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that billionaire Mat Ishbia was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia is the CEO of top mortgage... The post Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction

The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
Cleveland.com

FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

