Josh Hart is going to be reunited with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson with the Knicks. Team president Leon Rose swung a significant trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, acquiring the 6-foot-5 wing from the Trail Blazers in exchange for disfavored Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected first-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Little-used forward Svi Mykhailiuk and guard Ryan Arcidiacono are also headed to Portland in the deal, according to the Athletic. The 27-year-old Hart is a dependable two-way player averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 51 games (all starts) this season for Portland, although he is shooting a career-low 30.4 percent from 3-point range. Brunson and Hart were teammates for two seasons at Villanova, winning one championship together in 2016. Reddish, who was acquired from Atlanta last season in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick, hadn’t appeared in a game for the Knicks since Dec. 3. The former Duke star has played in just 35 games for the Knicks across two seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while playing just 18.7 minutes per game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO