As trade deadline approaches, Bickerstaff happy with Cavaliers’ roster
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 9, which means this is the time when the rumor mill gets extremely busy. Marc Stein, formerly of ESPN whose work now appears on Twitter at @TheSteinLine, suggested the Cavaliers have “a strong interest” in Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers And Jazz Discussed A Deal That Would Send Mike Conley And Malik Beasley To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are still linked with a series of trades around the NBA after they couldn't get Kyrie Irving over the weekend. They looked like serious candidates to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, but the Dallas Mavericks had different plans, ruining the Lakers'. They are now linked with more...
Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be prepared to trade a former All-Star player ahead of this year’s deadline. Kevin Love recently had a conversation with coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who informed the 5-time All-Star that he is out of the Cavaliers’ rotation. Unsurprisingly, other teams are now showing interest in Love. According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico,... The post Cavaliers could trade former All-Star ahead of deadline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Knicks trading Cam Reddish to Blazers for Josh Hart at NBA trade deadline
Josh Hart is going to be reunited with former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson with the Knicks. Team president Leon Rose swung a significant trade before Thursday’s 3 p.m. deadline, acquiring the 6-foot-5 wing from the Trail Blazers in exchange for disfavored Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected first-round draft pick, ESPN reported Wednesday night. Little-used forward Svi Mykhailiuk and guard Ryan Arcidiacono are also headed to Portland in the deal, according to the Athletic. The 27-year-old Hart is a dependable two-way player averaging 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 51 games (all starts) this season for Portland, although he is shooting a career-low 30.4 percent from 3-point range. Brunson and Hart were teammates for two seasons at Villanova, winning one championship together in 2016. Reddish, who was acquired from Atlanta last season in exchange for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick, hadn’t appeared in a game for the Knicks since Dec. 3. The former Duke star has played in just 35 games for the Knicks across two seasons, averaging 7.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while playing just 18.7 minutes per game.
Since Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks Traded 7 Players And 3 Future Picks To Acquire Just Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans, And Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Mavericks turned 7 players and 3 picks into Kyrie Irving, Davis Bertans, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner
It turns out that LeBron James is not the only person that Dan Gilbert can be extremely petty with. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that billionaire Mat Ishbia was officially approved by the NBA Board of Governors as the new owner of the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia is the CEO of top mortgage... The post Dan Gilbert pulled petty move with new Suns owner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Live updates on every transaction
The NBA Trade Deadline promises chaos and a dramatic reshuffling of NBA talent. We’re keeping you up to date with every trade as it happens. Trade rumors have been building for months and some of the very best players in the league could be moved ahead of the Feb. 9, 3:00 p.m. ET NBA Trade Deadline. Keep up to date with every deal as it happens.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Primer, LeBron James set to make history: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers made their big move in September, acquiring Donovan Mitchell in a blockbuster trade. That’s why you’re likely not going to see the team be very active at the NBA Trade Deadline Thursday. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Cleveland’s limited options, as...
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
