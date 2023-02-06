Read full article on original website
Steve Cartwright — PENDING
Stephen “Steve” Cartwright, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Grace Village, Winona Lake. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Shirley Priser — PENDING
Shirley Priser, 85, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:39 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 400S, Warsaw. Driver: Kari R. Stockton, 37, North Merkle Street, North Manchester. Stockton’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 5:22 a.m. Thursday,...
Angela K. Day
Angela K. Day, 51, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka. She was born July 14, 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Jon, on Sept. 8, 2006. She is survived by her parents, Steve and Betty Klingerman, Plymouth; husband Jon Day, Bourbon; children, Katie Lenker,...
Willis ‘Ed’ Edgar Stahley
Willis “Ed” Stahley, 72, Goshen, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at The Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 11, 1951. He married Brenda Sue (Wilden) Kramer on Nov. 9, 2013. Brenda survives along with two sons, Jackson Mitchell, Colorado and Logan Stahley, Warsaw; a stepdaughter, Heather (Josh)...
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Jeff Currie d/b/a Currie Roofing v. Austin Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration and Richard Miotto d/b/a Quality Restoration, $7,008. RealAmerica Management LLC v. William K. Austin, $2,421.03. Sherri Makinson v. Rodney...
Daniel Joseph Ferm — UPDATED
Daniel Joseph Ferm, 71, Argos, died at 8:03 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born April 1, 1951. He spent many years with his life partner, Connie Sue Simpkins; she preceded him in death. Daniel is survived by his stepchildren, Tammy Schlosberg, Kokomo, Angie Creekmur-Williamson,...
John J. Jewell
John J. Jewell, 68, Akron, died at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his residence in Akron. John was born Aug. 22, 1954. He married Rhonda Yazel on Aug. 25, 1979; she survives. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Jewell, Akron; son, Rory (Alisan) Jewell, Fort Wayne; daughter,...
James McCune Voris — UPDATED
James McCune Voris, 74, Wabash, died Feb. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 24, 1948. The loving memory of James Voris will forever be cherished by his companion of 10 years, Debra Sailors; two daughters; one brother; and one sister. The family of...
Sheryl A. Bradshaw
Sheryl A. Bradshaw, 53, North Webster, died surrounded by her family Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Known to most as “Sherry,” she was born Aug. 26, 1969, in Sturgis, Mich., the daughter of Doug and Barbara (Goodsell) Thompson. When she was young, her family moved to Logansport, where she graduated high school in May 1988. On June 19, 1999, she married the love of her life, Michael Bradshaw. The two raised their two sons in North Webster.
MILFORD PUBLIC LIBRARY, KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, INDIANA CASH & INVESTMENTS COMBINED STATEMENT – 2022
Local Beginning Cash Ending Cash Fund & Inv. Balances & Inv. Balances Number Local Fund Name January 1, 2022 Receipts Disbursements December 31, 2022 Governmental Activities 100 General Operating $333,409.17 $334,102.22 $325,567.45 $341,943.94 200 Gift 9,547.32 13,650.24 14,708.36 8,489.20 201 Rainy Day 139,680.01 45,000.00 0.00 184,680.01 226 Renter’s Security Deposit Fund 750.00 0.00 0.00 750.00 276 State Technology Fund 0.00 408.30 408.30 0.00 279 ARP Grant Fund 0.00 10,000.00 10,000.00 0.00 400 Lirf 47,037.46 9,138.00 15,905.63 40,269.83 801 Evergreen Pass-Through Fund 0.00 24.49 24.49 0.00 803 Payroll 0.00 26,907.76 26,907.76 0.00 Total All Funds $530,423.96 $439,231.01 $393,521.99 $576,132.98.
Randall Ray Cunningham
Randall Ray Cunningham, 66, Columbia City, died peacefully, in the company of his wife at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at The Waters, Columbia City. He was born Nov. 7, 1956. He married Cindy Lea Herman on Dec. 7, 1996. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; their...
Shuter Views Overseeing County EMA As A ‘Collaboration’
WARSAW — Kip Shuter views overseeing the Kosciusko County Emergency Management Agency director position as a “collaboration.”. “It’s not just one person. It’s a collaboration of all the emergency services of all our government working together, of all of our community working together to solve these problems and issues,” he said. “We’re here in a support role, basically. We’re not here to take over; we’re not here to do the jobs; we’re here to recommend and provide the support that all the other agencies in our community need.”
Carla G. Dutchess
Carla G. Dutchess 97, North Manchester, formerly of Rochester, died at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 16, 1925. She married Lloyd A. Dutchess on July 23, 1966. He preceded her in death. Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester, is in...
Dena Faye Lawrence
Dena F. Lawrence 76, Akron, died at 6:22 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her residence in Akron. She was born Nov. 23, 1946. She married Bishop Robert Ritter Sr. in 1969. They later divorced. On Sept. 6, 2003, she married Jimmy S. Lawrence. He preceded her in death. Survivors...
Richard Reith
Richard “Dick” Reith, 86, Huntington, died at 7:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Dupont Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 28, 1936. He married Phyllis Eckert on Dec. 31, 1982. She preceded him in death. Survivors include his children, Teresa Reith, Richard Reith Jr., Katherine (Steven)...
Frederick J. Anderson — UPDATED
Frederick J. Anderson, 64, rural Peru, died at 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home in Peru. He was born Oct. 28, 1958, in Wabash, to Herbert James and Mary Jane (Purdy) Anderson. Fred was a 1976 graduate of Northfield High School and received his associate degree from...
Rick B. Greenlee — UPDATED
Rick B. Greenlee, 67, Bourbon, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Rick was born Jan. 20, 1956. He married Carman Gardner in September 1984. Rick is survived by his wife, Carmen Greenlee; his son, Jesse (Kristen) Greenlee, Nappanee; and his sisters, D, Ashville, N.C., Diane “Charlene” Young, Moore, S.C., Nina Young, Bourbon and Joyce Cripps, Ashville, N.C.
Marilyn Hammel-McAfee — UPDATED
Marilyn Jean Holem-Hammel-McAfee, 88, Plymouth, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Mishawaka. Marilyn was born Feb. 20, 1934. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Jerry (Barbara) Holem, Plymouth; her children, Karen (Bob) Deon, Plymouth, Dawn (Phil) Grossman, Argos, Kenny (Cherazel) Rogan, Plymouth and Donna (Jim) Wenzel, Plymouth; her grandchildren; her great-grandchildren; and her great-great-grandchildren.
