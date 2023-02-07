Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
Gephardt Daily
2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View. The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber
HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
Gephardt Daily
Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. “Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: More details released after fatal, 4-vehicle crash near Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more details on a Tuesday morning crash near Heber City that killed one driver. At approximately 10:44 a.m., a white Ford F150 pickup was traveling east on US-40 near the intersection of State Route 32.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
Eagle Mountain City places decoys to show deer where to cross highway
If you’re driving down Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain and turn your head to the side, you might see two deer standing in a field.
Gephardt Daily
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County. Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile marker 140 near...
Gephardt Daily
Fundraiser created for woman hit by snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created to help with medical expenses for a 34-year-old woman critically injured Saturday when she was hit by a snowmobile while tubing in Logan Canyon. Samantha Bergman sustained significant face and back injuries in the...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard
OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
One hospitalized after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir
Weber Fire officials are urging the public to exercise caution after a person fell through ice into the lake at Pineview Reservoir Saturday morning.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
