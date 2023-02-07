ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Related
Gephardt Daily

Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 cars crash into buildings in separate accidents in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 — No one was injured when two cars crashed into buildings in separate accidents Tuesday in Pleasant View. The first vehicle crashed into a business near 1100 West and 2700 North, the North View Fire District stated on social media. Later Tuesday, another car crashed into a home near 2400 North and U.S. 89.
PLEASANT VIEW, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber

HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person. The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily. “This is near the intersection...
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray City PD: 2nd driver contacts police after fatal auto-pedestrian accident

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray City police have canceled a request for the public to help find a second driver after a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday morning. “Late this afternoon, officers identified the second vehicle when the driver came forward,” says a statement from the...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters respond to Ogden garage fire

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from Ogden and South Ogden knocked down a garage fire early Tuesday morning, preventing damage to the residence. “At approximately 0120 hours, fire crews were dispatched on reports of a structure fire at the 3500 block of Van Buren Avenue,” says a statement issued by the Ogden City Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County. Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile marker 140 near...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police seek tips on vehicle that struck, injured crossing guard

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden City police are asking the public for surveillance recordings or any available information after a crossing guard was struck Tuesday morning near Bonneville Elementary and Highland Junior High schools. The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m., as the guard was...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Suspect arrested blocks away shortly after bank robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police arrested a 31-year-old bank robbery suspect Wednesday after spotting a man who matched the robber’s description a few blocks away. The investigation started at about 10:07 a.m. after a man walked into a bank...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

