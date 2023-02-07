ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Tickets Now to the GNashVegas Casino Night

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
 3 days ago
photo courtesy of Nashville Predators Foundation

GnashVegas Casino Night and Auction is back after taking a hiatus the last few years.

It’s hosted by the Nashville Predators Foundation and you can join the fun on Wednesday, February 8th over the ice at Bridgestone Arena beginning at 6:30 pm.

At the event you can meet and mingle with Nashville Predators players while you gamble with Gnash Cash. You can also enjoy light bites from local restaurants, place a bid in the silent auction and enjoy libations.

The theme for this year’s event is Reverse Retro, bring out those Mustard Cat jerseys and Y2K fashion.

Proceeds from the event will benefit non-profits in Middle Tennessee through the Nashville Predators Foundation grants program.

Purchase your ticket here.

