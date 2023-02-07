Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Berkshire; Southern Berkshire WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southern and eastern Adirondacks, Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, eastern Catskills, Helderbergs, Capital Region, Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, the Green Mountains of southern Vermont and the Berkshires. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO