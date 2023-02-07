ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site

By Munir Ahmed
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pV0e8_0kesg1Jb00

Pakistan lifted its ban on Wikipedia services before dawn Tuesday, after the country’s media regulator blocked the site last week for not removing purportedly blasphemous content, claiming it hurts the sentiments of Muslims .

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered the unblocking late on Monday, according to a government statement. The site was blocked on Friday by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, after a deadline expired that Pakistan gave to Wikipedia to remove the controversial content.

The ban drew criticism and many Islamabad’s action, saying it was a blow to digital rights and deprived the public of the right to seek knowledge.

As anger grew, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Sharif's five-member committee had looked into the matter and ordered Wikipedia services be restored immediately.

The government has not provided any explanation or details about the content it deemed anti-Islam, and the media regulator never explained what content was purportedly hurting Muslim sentiments in Pakistan.

Under Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death, although the country has yet to carry out capital punishment for blasphemy.

But even allegations of the offense are often enough to provoke mob violence and even deadly attacks. International and domestic rights groups say that accusations of blasphemy have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores.

The Wikimedia Foundation welcomed the lifting of the ban. Its statement said the lifting of the ban “means that the people of Pakistan can continue to benefit from and participate" in the growth of a global movement “to spread and share knowledge that is verified, reliable and free."

In the past, Pakistan briefly banned TikTok twice for uploading immoral content. Also, in 2008, Pakistan banned YouTube over videos depicting the Prophet Muhammad, drawing angry nationwide protests as Muslims consider any physical depiction of the prophet blasphemous.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British family’s baby monitor captures moment Turkey struck by powerful earthquake

A British family’s baby monitor has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck Turkey.This video shows little Katelyn’s cot shaking as the area was rocked by the earthquake which was felt as far as Egypt.The family, from Hull, were on holiday in Turkey when the devastating event took place.Lemi Gezer says he was in Istanbul when the quake hit, but his wife Victoria and baby were in Adana, much closer to the epicentre.He immediately drove for 12 hours to reach his family, who were safe.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tamer Hassan tearful as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquakeLove Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivors
The Independent

British actor Tamer Hassan chokes back tears as he reveals he has ‘lost family’ in Turkey earthquake

Tamer Hassan became emotional as he told Sky News of his family members who are missing in the wake of an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week.The actor, who is of Turkish-Cypriot descent, revealed that he will be travelling to Turkey to help with relief efforts.At least 16,000 people have died in the earthquake in both affected countries. Hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.“Due to the cold weather, we’re not hopeful... we’re quite worried. I have no words,” Mr Hassan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after earthquakeTurkey earthquake: British rescue crews join search for survivorsSatellite imagery reveals before and after shots of Turkey earthquake damage
The Independent

When Vladimir Putin is expected to launch ‘unstoppable’ nuclear Satan-2 missile

The dates that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to launch an ‘unstoppable’ nuclear Satan-2 missile have been revealed.The tyrant is tipped to be readying the missile to shock the West, as he plans to test launch his 208-tonne hypersonic Satan-2 apocalypse missile within days.The firing of the explosive, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, may coincide with the anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.Reportedly, military insiders say that they have been warned to expect the launch of the “unstoppable” Satan-2 missile between February 15 and 25.Also known as the...
The Independent

Moldovan prime minister resigns, government collapses

Moldova’s government collapsed Friday as pro-Western Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned, adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbor, Ukraine.Gavrilita told a news conference that the “time has come for me to announce my resignation” and said no one expected her government, elected in the summer of 2021, “would have to manage so many crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine.”Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis; skyrocketing inflation; and several troublesome incidents such as missiles from the war in neighboring Ukraine traversing its skies.A new government will be nominated by President Maia Sandu and then needs to be approved by Moldova’s 101-seat parliament.
The Independent

Zelenskyy: Ukraine intercepted plans to destroy Moldova

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that his country has intercepted plans by Russian secret services to destroy MoldovaSpeaking to European Union leaders in Brussels, Zelenskyy said he recently told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the alleged scheme.“I have informed her that we have intercepted the plan of the destruction of Moldova by the Russian intelligence," Zelenskyy said through a translator.Zelenskyy said the documents showed “who, when and how" the plan would "break the democracy of Moldova and establish control over Moldova."Zelenskyy said the plan was very similar to the one devised by Russia to take over Ukraine. He...
The Independent

Watch live as Erdogan visits Turkey’s earthquake sites after death toll passes 20,000

Watch live as Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, visits earthquake sites after the death toll passes 20,000.He is making the trip as anger grows across the nation over the government’s perceived failure to prepare for the disaster.Earlier this week, Turkey’s main opposition leader has blamed Mr Erdogan for the scale of the devastation.“If there is one person responsible for this, it is Erdogan,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.The president, however, has rejected those claims, calling for “unity” and “solidarity” in the wake of the earthquake.As he toured disaster zones on Thursday, Mr Erdogan acknowledged some initial problems, but said the...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my god’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family, from Hull, was on holiday in Turkey when the earthquake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme, Frere Jacques, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family were...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

What India’s discovery of first ever lithium deposits means for country

Significant lithium reserves have been found in India for the first time in an important discovery that bodes well for the south Asian giant’s plans to transition into clean energy and its push for electric vehicles.Lithium is a rare mineral that is highly reactive, lightweight and can store large amounts of energy in a compact space, making it the ideal material for use in batteries.The demand for lithium has grown globally as countries race to reduce carbon emissions and switch to clean energy. Energy storage, thus, plays a crucial role.India has so far remained dependent on foreign supplies for...
The Independent

Aid workers speak of concern for ‘nightmare scenario’ facing Syria after quake

Aid workers have expressed their concerns about the help being provided to Syria after a devastating earthquake – describing the current situation as a “nightmare scenario”.The death toll from the 7.8 magnitude quake has passed 21,000 since it hit on Monday – reducing thousands of homes and buildings across the south of Turkey and northern Syria to rubble as people slept.Search operations have managed to recover people four days on from the disaster, including six rescued from a collapsed building in Turkey after spending 101 hours beneath the debris.Working hard, @UK_ISAR_TEAM continue to work with local teams to try to...
The Independent

White House denies journalist’s claims it blew up Russian gas pipeline

The White House has denied reports that the US was behind the explosions of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh had reported last Friday that the blasts last September were carried out on orders given by president Joe Biden.The White House National Council said on Friday the claims were "utterly false and complete fiction" while the CIA and state department were also critical. The Nord Stream 2 is a major pipeline which was designed to send gas from Russia into Europe via Germany through a tunnel under the Baltic sea. However, it has not been used...
The Independent

China says refused US call because atmosphere not 'proper'

China’s Defense Ministry says it refused a call from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following the shooting down of an alleged Chinese spy balloon because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere" for dialogue and exchange.The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent," ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday. “Given that this irresponsible and seriously wrong approach by the U.S. did not create the proper atmosphere for dialogue and exchanges between the two militaries, China did not accept the U.S. proposal for a phone call...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

2 powerful quakes link Turkey, Japan and Syria in suffering

Mountains of rubble and twisted metal. Death on an unimaginable scale. Grief. Rage. Relief at having survived. What's left behind after a natural disaster so powerful that it rends the foundations of a society? What lingers over a decade later, even as the rest of the world moves on? Similarities between the calamity unfolding this week in Turkey and Syria and the triple disaster that hit northern Japan in 2011 may offer a glimpse of what the region could face in the years ahead. They're linked by the sheer enormity of the collective psychological trauma, of the loss of...
The Independent

Appeal to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria raises £32m in 24 hours

An appeal to help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has raised more than £30 million in just 24 hours.Donations from the King and Queen Consort, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, helped the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) fund soar to £32.9 million, including £5 million from the Government in matched funding.The DEC’s appeal is helping 14 British charities respond to a natural disaster that has killed more than 21,000 people and injured thousands more.Salah Saeed, its chief executive, called for the public to keep up the momentum to ensure the charities can do...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy