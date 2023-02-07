ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabinet reshuffle: Who is Rishi Sunak replacing?

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a replacement for Nadhim Zahawi along with a mini reshuffle of his cabinet.

The prime minister is anticipated to reveal the new structure of his government after his cabinet meeting later today, 7 February.

Downing Street has not yet confirmed the reports - The Independent has approached No 10 for a response to the claims.

Among the whispers is that he will break the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy down into separate ministries.

This video explains what we may see unfold.

