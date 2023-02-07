SHELTON, CT — It was a rare come-from-behind win for the Masuk High hockey team when the Panthers defeated the Joel Barlow co-op 4-1 at the Rinks at Shelton on Monday. Masuk trailed 1-0 through two periods of play before erupting offensively in the third on the way to improving to 13-1 overall. The Panthers have allowed just one goal in four consecutive games.

SHELTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO