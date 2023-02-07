ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themonroesun.com

Comeback win on the ice for Panthers

SHELTON, CT — It was a rare come-from-behind win for the Masuk High hockey team when the Panthers defeated the Joel Barlow co-op 4-1 at the Rinks at Shelton on Monday. Masuk trailed 1-0 through two periods of play before erupting offensively in the third on the way to improving to 13-1 overall. The Panthers have allowed just one goal in four consecutive games.
SHELTON, CT
themonroesun.com

Nightmare near Elm Street launches movie career for Masuk alum

“She Came from the Woods”, a horror/comedy, summer slasher movie, had its U.S. premier and press screening at the Regal in Union Square in Manhattan Wednesday night and is coming to theaters this Friday. The cinematographer who brought the director’s vision to life is Mike Magilnick, a Monroe native...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

A Warm Winter Gathering raises over $10,000 to heat Monroe homes

MONROE, CT — A Warm Winter Gathering was an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks, sweets and games, as those in attendance mingled in a large room in the lower level of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate: Gaetano Marra Homes, 588 Monroe Turnpike, Wednesday. The event gave Project...
MONROE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy