Star Alliance to add paid access option for its Amsterdam lounge
Star Alliance is expanding its “paid access” options, with it offering this to customers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. This will allow access to the Star Alliance-branded lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol. The access will be available for Star Alliance passengers regardless of membership status or cabin class, for a fee.
Passengers Left ‘Sobbing’ and ‘Shaking’ After Oven Fire On KLM Flight to South Africa Sends ‘Toxic Fumes’ Into Cabin
Passengers onboard a flight from Amsterdam to Johannesburg were left ‘terrified’ and were ‘sobbing’ and ‘shaking’ after a fire in a galley oven sent ‘toxic’ fumes into cabin, according to witnesses who were onboard the aircraft. Flight attendants onboard the KLM Royal...
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
Pilots of Etihad Airways Airbus A321 Declare Mayday and Make Emergency Landing After Receiving Engine Stall Alert
The pilots of an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Dammam in Saudi Arabia declared Mayday and made an emergency landing in Doha after receiving an alert that the left-hand engine had stalled, according to a report first obtained by the Aviation Herald. The eight-year-old Airbus A321-200 aircraft remained...
Qatar Airways Becomes The First Airline in the Middle East to Introduce Electronic Reusable Bag Tags
Qatar Airways is to become the first airline in the Middle East to introduce a reusable, electronic bag tag that will help frequent flyers speed through the airport process. The durable bag tag uses a state-of-the-art e-ink display that can be quickly updated from one flight to the next. The tag doesn’t use batteries or any other power source so travellers don’t need to worry that the display will suddenly stop working mid-way through their journey.
11 Hours In KLM 787-10 Economy Class…
We flew home from Zurich via Amsterdam, spending a night in the Venice of the North before flying home to Los Angeles onboard a brand-new KLM 787-10 in economy class. This was my first longhaul flight on KLM in economy class, but at 22K one-way, including a stopover in Amsterdam, it was too good of deal to pass up. Plus, flying in economy class takes all the pressure off of flying with young children.
Air New Zealand Considering Evacuating Planes to Safety as Cyclone Barrels Towards Aotearoa
Air New Zealand says it is closely monitoring a category 3 severe tropical cyclone that is barreling towards the North Island of Aotearoa, and the airline says it is making preparations to evacuate planes to safety. Cyclone Gabrielle is currently tracking off the coast of Queensland and is forecast to...
Four Hospitalized After Battery Pack Bursts Into Flames On United Airlines Flight From San Diego
Four people were hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation when a battery pack overheated and burst into flames on a United Airlines flight from San Diego. The battery pack, which belonged to one of the passengers onboard the Boeing 737MAX, started to overheat just a short time after the plane departed from San Diego Airport on Tuesday.
