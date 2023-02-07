Qatar Airways is to become the first airline in the Middle East to introduce a reusable, electronic bag tag that will help frequent flyers speed through the airport process. The durable bag tag uses a state-of-the-art e-ink display that can be quickly updated from one flight to the next. The tag doesn’t use batteries or any other power source so travellers don’t need to worry that the display will suddenly stop working mid-way through their journey.

2 DAYS AGO