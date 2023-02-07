ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoardingArea

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Star Alliance to add paid access option for its Amsterdam lounge

Star Alliance is expanding its “paid access” options, with it offering this to customers at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. This will allow access to the Star Alliance-branded lounge at Amsterdam Schiphol. The access will be available for Star Alliance passengers regardless of membership status or cabin class, for a fee.
BoardingArea

Qatar Airways Becomes The First Airline in the Middle East to Introduce Electronic Reusable Bag Tags

Qatar Airways is to become the first airline in the Middle East to introduce a reusable, electronic bag tag that will help frequent flyers speed through the airport process. The durable bag tag uses a state-of-the-art e-ink display that can be quickly updated from one flight to the next. The tag doesn’t use batteries or any other power source so travellers don’t need to worry that the display will suddenly stop working mid-way through their journey.
BoardingArea

11 Hours In KLM 787-10 Economy Class…

We flew home from Zurich via Amsterdam, spending a night in the Venice of the North before flying home to Los Angeles onboard a brand-new KLM 787-10 in economy class. This was my first longhaul flight on KLM in economy class, but at 22K one-way, including a stopover in Amsterdam, it was too good of deal to pass up. Plus, flying in economy class takes all the pressure off of flying with young children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

217K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy