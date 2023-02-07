ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers

Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas

Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
DENTON, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene

The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.
FRISCO, TX
CandysDirt

Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever

If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts

Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
DALLAS, TX
Leah Frazier

Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT

Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Food Basket Brings Fresh Food to Southern Dallas

The opening of the Food Basket grocery store ends a two-year dry spell for the East Oak Cliff area near Paul Quinn College. “I’ve opened hundreds, if not more than that, supermarkets. The company operates five Cash Saver supermarkets, three of those in other inner-city Dallas neighborhoods,” said Food Basket general manager Bill Davidson during the grand opening ceremony.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer.  Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates

The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cedar Hill step team continues to grow

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A group of students in Cedar Hill are creating a community in their school district and they’re using the art of step dancing to do it. What started as a small after-school program for a dozen elementary boys in 2022 has more than tripled over the last year.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader

A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Students praise DeSoto's Grammy-winning 'Music Educator of the Year'

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto High School offered a chance to meet its newest national celebrity on Wednesday but instead, it provided an opportunity for students to brag on the inspirational Grammy-winning teacher they call a mentor, second mom, and friend. Pamela Dawson's classroom, the choir room at DeSoto High,...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales

Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
IRVING, TX

