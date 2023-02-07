Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Wingfield's Burgers in Dallas are the BestSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
papercitymag.com
The Best Restaurants in Frisco — A Guide to the Suburb’s Ever-Growing Dining Scene
The Dallas suburb of Frisco is one of the most rapidly growing cities in America. And what does every expanding city need? More great restaurants. Although Frisco has always had a few popular local hole-in-the-wall spots, the last several years (especially with the 2016 opening of The Star) have seen a true restaurant surge in the suburb.
Highland Park Dream Home Awaits Its Second Owner Ever
If there’s one thing that’s true about luxury Dallas real estate, it’s that Highland Park never goes out of style. Always coveted with discerning buyers, whether they are moving from big cities across the country or within Dallas, Highland Park is often the first place high-net-worth buyers want to look. And, lucky for 2023 house-hunters, a gem of a listing just came to market seeking its second owner ever.
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
texasmetronews.com
Food Basket Brings Fresh Food to Southern Dallas
The opening of the Food Basket grocery store ends a two-year dry spell for the East Oak Cliff area near Paul Quinn College. “I’ve opened hundreds, if not more than that, supermarkets. The company operates five Cash Saver supermarkets, three of those in other inner-city Dallas neighborhoods,” said Food Basket general manager Bill Davidson during the grand opening ceremony.
Popular Oak Cliff donut shop Lone Star Donuts reopens after closing last summer
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer. Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...
Mesquite ISD investigating moldy cheese served to student at middle school
MESQUITE, Texas — An investigation is underway at Mesquite ISD after a student was served moldy cheese at a middle school on Thursday. District officials confirmed the incident happened at Woolley Middle School and that the student had consumed a piece of the cheese, as well. According to the...
cravedfw
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Brings In Stunning Seasonal Plates
The well-known Rare and Well Done experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is now even brighter with three delectable off-the-menu features. The award-winning steakhouse has added the following seasonal plates that guests will undoubtedly want to savor before they are gone:. Turtle Gumbo: Perry’s gluten-free filé gumbo made with...
texasstandard.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn’t take long for spectators to notice Ford’s head bobbing and fist pumping.
She was a champion for her community | Well-known Dallas activist, business owner Liegea Lopez dies in head-on crash
DALLAS — An activist and barber shop owner in the Oak Cliff area is being remembered as a hero. She died in a car crash on Monday, Feb. 6. A candlelight vigil was held in her honor, where over 100 people showed up. Martin Gonzalez is mourning the death...
You might need 3 roommates to afford a North Texas apartment, study says
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A new study conducted by a popular real estate website has found that the five biggest cities in Texas are among the least affordable in the country for renters making minimum wage.Online real estate platform Zillow analyzed the 50 largest cities in the U.S. and compared local minimum wages to rent price increases to find out how many jobs or roommates it would take to afford a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment if no more than 30% of household income per month is spent on rent. In each case, they found all five of the largest...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
“We Are Philanthropists” Nonprofit Leader Works to Break Stereotypes and Inspire Others to Give
Throughout Black History Month NBC 5 is highlighting local leaders making a difference across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Dr. Froswa' Booker-Drew is CEO of Soulstice Consulting and is also one of the founders of HERitage Giving Circle, a nonprofit comprised of Black women who raise money to support Black women-led nonprofits.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cedar Hill step team continues to grow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A group of students in Cedar Hill are creating a community in their school district and they’re using the art of step dancing to do it. What started as a small after-school program for a dozen elementary boys in 2022 has more than tripled over the last year.
Texas Wants to Know: How has redlining affected the Black community in Dallas?
Redlining is a form of financial discrimination that dates back decades. Among major U.S. cities, Dallas has taken longer than almost anywhere else to recover from the practice.
Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader
A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
Students praise DeSoto's Grammy-winning 'Music Educator of the Year'
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto High School offered a chance to meet its newest national celebrity on Wednesday but instead, it provided an opportunity for students to brag on the inspirational Grammy-winning teacher they call a mentor, second mom, and friend. Pamela Dawson's classroom, the choir room at DeSoto High,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Neighbors Voice Concerns Over Downtown Irving Alcohol Sales
Neighbors voiced concerns Wednesday over an Irving City Council vote planned Thursday to expand alcohol sales in the Old Downtown Irving area. The change would allow up to 70% of sales in downtown restaurants to be alcohol. Restaurants are now required to sell more food than alcohol. Old Downtown Irving...
