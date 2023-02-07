DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People in Oak Cliff are excited about the return of a popular donut shop reopening. Lone Star Donuts has been open for more than 70 years but it closed last summer. Much like the delicious donuts served hot and fresh at this family-owned shop, their story is one that comes full circle. "I've been here 31 years," said employee Helen McCary. "This the family place to go to." McCary was more than happy to return to a place that holds sweet memories for her and the Oak Cliff community."I was driving, I looked to the right and I noticed...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO