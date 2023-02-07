Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Man found dead in car riddled with bullet holes after shooting near elementary school in Compton
A man was found dead inside a car after a shooting near an elementary school in Compton Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
$100k reward offered in shooting death of 29-year-old woman in West Covina
The family of a young woman gunned down two years ago gathered outside the West Covina Police Station Wednesday night in a plea for answers and justice, offering $100,000 reward in hopes that witnesses to the fatal incident will come forward. Gabriela De Haro-Perez, 29, was shot in the head on Jan. 2, 2021, near […]
mynewsla.com
2-Month-Old Girl Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in La Puente
A 2-month-old girl who sheriff’s detectives said has been taken by her parents and was last seen in La Puente has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday. Sayvee Torres was last seen Jan. 24 on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in Compton
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Compton. The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deantone Guillory, 25, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported....
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Lake Balboa
Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died when her car collided with a Corvette that police say was driven at high speed by a man who went through a red light at an intersection in Lake Balboa. The crash was reported about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at Balboa and Victory boulevards,...
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 22 Freeway in Westminster Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in the Westminster area. The person was injured about 5:15 a.m. on the westbound freeway at Beach Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available...
Car-to-car gunfight in Compton ends in crash, 1 dead in South Los Angeles
A moving gun battle in the Compton area ended in a car crash and one person dead, authorities say.
Man found shot to death in Los Angeles County
Authorities are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The male victim has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies received reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Del Amo Boulevard in Compton around 8:22 a.m. The vehicle was taken from […]
Santa Monica Mirror
Woman Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of Four-Year-Old on Santa Monica Beach
A woman attempted to kidnap a four-year-old boy on Santa Monica Beach this week. According to Santa Monica Police Department Public, around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to assist Los Angeles County Lifeguards regarding an attempted child abduction on the 2400 block of the beach, near Hollister Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead, One Hospitalized
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area Wednesday left two people wounded, one fatally. The shooting was reported at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday at 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said one person died at the scene and the other victim was...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Police Seek the Public’s Help in Finding At-Risk Diabetic Woman
Riverside police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a developmentally disabled 19-year-old woman who needs daily medication for her Type 1 diabetes. Jalaia White has been missing for the past several days after leaving the Riverside County Crisis Center on County Farm Road and Harrison Street, according to Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victims of Crash in Westminster
Westminster police Thursday identified three fatal victims of a four-vehicle crash on Monday. The victims were identified as Tri Dinh Tran, 84, of Westminster; Kim Tuyen Thi Vu, 79, of Westminster; and Victoria McKemy, 75, of Buena Park. Officers were dispatched to the crash at 12:51 p.m. in the 14500...
mynewsla.com
Woman With Down Syndrome Reported Missing From Glendale Residence
Glendale police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome who went missing from her family’s home. Ara Ilusorio, 24, was last seen early Wednesday at the residence near Rock Glen and Lincoln avenues, the Glendale Police Department reported. “Ara has Down syndrome and...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in South LA Area
A man who was fatally shot Wednesday was in a “suspect vehicle” apparently connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation in the Rancho Dominguez area, authorities said. Officers were sent to 73rd Street and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area at about 5:35 a.m....
pasadenanow.com
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Castaic
A person was killed on state Route 126 in Castaic Thursday. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 3:56 a.m. to state Route 126 and Wolcott Way where they learned a white Honda Civic crashed into the back of a trailer, said a CHP spokeswoman. The victim was pronounced dead...
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
