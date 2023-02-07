ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Why Michael Irvin was removed from NFL Network's Super Bowl 57 coverage

NFL Network's wall-to-wall coverage of Super Bowl 57 will be missing a familiar face. According to the Dallas Morning News, Michael Irvin has been removed from the network's coverage after a woman complained about an interaction she had with the Hall of Fame receiver on Sunday. The details of the...
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Sporting News

Greg Olsen net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023

After his fruitful 14-year NFL career came to an end in 2020, Greg Olsen swiftly made a full-time transition into the broadcast booth as an analyst for Fox NFL games beginning in the 2021 season. In 2022, Olsen moved into Fox's lead analyst spot after Troy Aikman left for ESPN.
Sporting News

The Sporting News' Weekly Quiz: February 10th 2023

The Sporting News quiz is back better than ever in 2023 to rack your brain and get your sporting knowledge juices flowing. Test your knowledge out with a variety of different topics including cricket around Australia touring India and the Superbowl. The Sporting News bring you our weekly quiz below....
Sporting News

LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony

Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
OHIO STATE

