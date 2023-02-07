Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes boycotting Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' ahead of Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl meeting
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is boycotting Meek Mill's music — one song, at least — until the Super Bowl is over. Mahomes, meeting with media at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, said Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" — from the album of the same name — is getting taken off his pregame setlist. Why? Because Mill is from Philadelphia, and a huge Eagles fan.
Sporting News
Why Michael Irvin was removed from NFL Network's Super Bowl 57 coverage
NFL Network's wall-to-wall coverage of Super Bowl 57 will be missing a familiar face. According to the Dallas Morning News, Michael Irvin has been removed from the network's coverage after a woman complained about an interaction she had with the Hall of Fame receiver on Sunday. The details of the...
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
Sporting News
Five worst Super Bowl halftime shows in NFL history, from New Kids on the Block to Maroon 5
The shimmering strobes of the Super Bowl tend to make for quite the setting for a halftime show. That's not always a good thing. The pressure of the event can get to even the most hardened performers, so much so that they crumble under pressure. Whether it be awkward gestures,...
Sporting News
Jackson Mahomes' timeline of controversies: How brother of Chiefs star became hated by NFL fans
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is generally one of the NFL's most well-liked stars. How could he not be? Aside from his ridiculous talent, Mahomes has stayed away from off-field controversies since entering the league in 2017. His family has not. Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson, has become a hated figure among...
Sporting News
Greg Olsen net worth & salary: How much money does Fox broadcaster make in 2023
After his fruitful 14-year NFL career came to an end in 2020, Greg Olsen swiftly made a full-time transition into the broadcast booth as an analyst for Fox NFL games beginning in the 2021 season. In 2022, Olsen moved into Fox's lead analyst spot after Troy Aikman left for ESPN.
Sporting News
What happened to Nick Foles? How Eagles' Super Bowl 52 folk hero has bounced around NFL since 2018
True to the "Saint Nick" moniker, Nick Foles gave Eagles fans a gift, and vanished into the beyond. The Eagles owe a lot to Foles for going on an insane run to lead Philadelphia to their first Super Bowl win in 2018, knocking off the Patriots and capping off one of the most surprising, epic runs for a QB in NFL history.
Sporting News
The Sporting News' Weekly Quiz: February 10th 2023
The Sporting News quiz is back better than ever in 2023 to rack your brain and get your sporting knowledge juices flowing. Test your knowledge out with a variety of different topics including cricket around Australia touring India and the Superbowl. The Sporting News bring you our weekly quiz below....
Sporting News
How to watch Blues games without cable: Bally Sports live streams, TV schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
Are you a Blues fan looking to watch your team, but you don't have cable? There's a solution to that problem. Bally Sports Midwest is now available to watch on fuboTV, one of the many streaming services for users that don't have cable. The Blues have been one of the...
Sporting News
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
