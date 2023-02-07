Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
The plants seeking refuge across our dynamically changing planet
Plants, like animals and people, seek refuge from climate change. And when they move, they take entire ecosystems with them. To understand why and how plants have trekked across landscapes throughout time, researchers at the forefront of conservation are calling for a new framework. The key to protecting biodiversity in the future may be through understanding the past.
Phys.org
Are you thinking of raising chickens because of record-breaking egg prices? Do your research
The record-breaking price of eggs has encouraged some people to consider raising chickens in the backyard, but it's important to do some research before buying those cute little chicks. Raising and keeping chickens isn't cheap so you're not going to save money compared to buying eggs at the market, according...
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
Phys.org
Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide
Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
Scientists created a weird new type of ice that is almost exactly as dense as water
Researchers have created a never-before-seen form of ice with a disorganized structure and a density almost exactly that of liquid water.
Animals Farmed: a leap in salmon deaths, superbug fears and the life of a Spanish shepherdess
Welcome to our final monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
Phys.org
Machine learning predicts biodiversity and resilience in the 'coral triangle'
Coral reef conservation is a steppingstone to protect marine biodiversity and life in the ocean as we know it. The health of coral also has huge societal implications: reef ecosystems provide sustenance and livelihoods for millions of people around the world. Conserving biodiversity in reef areas is both a social issue and a marine biodiversity priority.
A leading bird flu expert says this 'nasty' outbreak is here to stay: 'There's something different about this virus'
Bird flu expert Richard Webby says the H5N1 virus killing poultry at an alarming rate 'is most definitely a virus we don't want in humans.'
Phys.org
New Zealand wants to tax cow burps—here's why that's not the best climate solution
New Zealand, where agriculture is one of the largest contributors to climate change, is proposing a tax on cow burps. The reason seems simple enough: Cows release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and New Zealand has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by midcentury. Right now, the country's effects on climate change come roughly equally from carbon dioxide and methane.
Phys.org
A fossil fruit from California shows ancestors of coffee and potatoes survived cataclysm that killed the dinosaurs
The discovery of an 80-million-year-old fossil plant pushes back the known origins of lamiids to the Cretaceous, extending the record of nearly 40,000 species of flowering plants including modern-day staple crops like coffee, tomatoes, potatoes and mint. Brian Atkinson, assistant professor of ecology & evolutionary biology at the University of...
Phys.org
Dirty truth: Study suggests new way climate change is fueling itself
Healthy, undisturbed soil sinks carbon, storing what's generated when plants and other living things decompose so it doesn't get released as a planet-warming greenhouse gas. But a new study out of UC Riverside suggests nitrogen pollution from cars and trucks and power plants might make soil release that carbon in Southern California and other similarly dry places—worsening, rather than helping to fight, climate change.
Phys.org
New insecticidal compounds remain effective against target species while reducing bee toxicity
Researchers at South China Agricultural University have developed new insecticidal compounds that show significantly reduced bee toxicity without reducing effectiveness against target pests—in this case, the diamondback moth and red imported fire ant. Arylpyrazole insecticides such as fipronil display broad-spectrum insecticidal activity against insect pests, but their high toxicity...
Phys.org
Commentary: Climate change is fueling extreme weather. How do we make a difference?
California is digging out from the damage left behind by nine atmospheric rivers that passed in the last few weeks. The storms they created affected almost every region of the state with extreme flooding, massive mountain snowfall, mud slides, landslides and 20 deaths. This came after 22 years of drought—the...
Phys.org
Chickadees, titmice and nuthatches flocking together benefit from a diversity bonus—so do humans
Carolina chickadees are small, boisterous year-round residents of the southeastern United States. They are regularly found with much larger tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatches and various woodpecker species. In these mixed flocks, chickadees are almost always the subordinate individuals, outcompeted by their larger flockmates. Why, then, do chickadees regularly join these...
‘A national scandal’: how US climate funding could make water pollution worse
The $369bn Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was applauded by a chorus of US organizations and activists enthusiastic about the generous funding earmarked for projects designed to mitigate climate change and improve environmental health. But some researchers and activists are raising concerns that several provisions of the new law will actually...
Phys.org
Norway study highlights whale excrement's role in ecosystem
Minke whale excrement is "worth its weight in gold" as it plays an important role in fertilizing phytoplankton and thereby reducing the cetacean's carbon footprint, according to a Norwegian study. For the first time, researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Marine Research have studied the concentration of nutrients in whale...
Phys.org
Study finds caribou have been using same Arctic calving grounds for 3,000 years
Caribou have been using the same Arctic calving grounds for more than 3,000 years, according to a new study by the University of Cincinnati. An epic migration leads caribou to same part of refuge to give birth every spring. Female caribou shed their antlers within days of giving birth, leaving...
Mistakenly identified fossil revealed Indian subcontinent formed later
A mistakenly identified fossil has recently rewritten the history of the Indian subcontinent for the second time, explained the University of Florida. Two years ago, a group of geologists discovered a fossilized specimen of Dickinsonia, a flat, elongated, and simple mammal that existed before more complicated animals developed. It was the first time ever that Dickinsonia had been found in India. But it turned out that it was a bee.
Phys.org
What makes an earthquake deadly? These are the things that matter
The biggest earthquake to hit the U.S. since the 1960s was an 8.2 temblor near the Alaskan Peninsula on July 28, 2021. If you are struggling to recall the horrifying details, it's because there weren't any. No one was killed or injured in the Chignik earthquake, the seventh-largest in U.S. history. Not a single building fell. A post-quake inspection of Perryville, the closest town to the epicenter, revealed nothing more troubling than a few drywall cracks.
Phys.org
Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather
Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
Comments / 0