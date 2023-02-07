ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

The plants seeking refuge across our dynamically changing planet

Plants, like animals and people, seek refuge from climate change. And when they move, they take entire ecosystems with them. To understand why and how plants have trekked across landscapes throughout time, researchers at the forefront of conservation are calling for a new framework. The key to protecting biodiversity in the future may be through understanding the past.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Pancreatic cancer cells found to contain high levels of hydrogen peroxide

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are reputed for their involvement in carcinogenesis. Results from a study published in the journal Angewandte Chemie have now shown that the level of one such ROS, hydrogen peroxide, is significantly higher in pancreatic cancer cells, unlike the level of other reactive oxygen species. This makes hydrogen peroxide an exciting target for cancer research and treatment.
Phys.org

Machine learning predicts biodiversity and resilience in the 'coral triangle'

Coral reef conservation is a steppingstone to protect marine biodiversity and life in the ocean as we know it. The health of coral also has huge societal implications: reef ecosystems provide sustenance and livelihoods for millions of people around the world. Conserving biodiversity in reef areas is both a social issue and a marine biodiversity priority.
Phys.org

New Zealand wants to tax cow burps—here's why that's not the best climate solution

New Zealand, where agriculture is one of the largest contributors to climate change, is proposing a tax on cow burps. The reason seems simple enough: Cows release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, and New Zealand has a goal of reaching net-zero emissions by midcentury. Right now, the country's effects on climate change come roughly equally from carbon dioxide and methane.
Phys.org

A fossil fruit from California shows ancestors of coffee and potatoes survived cataclysm that killed the dinosaurs

The discovery of an 80-million-year-old fossil plant pushes back the known origins of lamiids to the Cretaceous, extending the record of nearly 40,000 species of flowering plants including modern-day staple crops like coffee, tomatoes, potatoes and mint. Brian Atkinson, assistant professor of ecology & evolutionary biology at the University of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Phys.org

Dirty truth: Study suggests new way climate change is fueling itself

Healthy, undisturbed soil sinks carbon, storing what's generated when plants and other living things decompose so it doesn't get released as a planet-warming greenhouse gas. But a new study out of UC Riverside suggests nitrogen pollution from cars and trucks and power plants might make soil release that carbon in Southern California and other similarly dry places—worsening, rather than helping to fight, climate change.
Phys.org

New insecticidal compounds remain effective against target species while reducing bee toxicity

Researchers at South China Agricultural University have developed new insecticidal compounds that show significantly reduced bee toxicity without reducing effectiveness against target pests—in this case, the diamondback moth and red imported fire ant. Arylpyrazole insecticides such as fipronil display broad-spectrum insecticidal activity against insect pests, but their high toxicity...
Phys.org

Chickadees, titmice and nuthatches flocking together benefit from a diversity bonus—so do humans

Carolina chickadees are small, boisterous year-round residents of the southeastern United States. They are regularly found with much larger tufted titmice, white-breasted nuthatches and various woodpecker species. In these mixed flocks, chickadees are almost always the subordinate individuals, outcompeted by their larger flockmates. Why, then, do chickadees regularly join these...
Phys.org

Norway study highlights whale excrement's role in ecosystem

Minke whale excrement is "worth its weight in gold" as it plays an important role in fertilizing phytoplankton and thereby reducing the cetacean's carbon footprint, according to a Norwegian study. For the first time, researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Marine Research have studied the concentration of nutrients in whale...
Interesting Engineering

Mistakenly identified fossil revealed Indian subcontinent formed later

A mistakenly identified fossil has recently rewritten the history of the Indian subcontinent for the second time, explained the University of Florida. Two years ago, a group of geologists discovered a fossilized specimen of Dickinsonia, a flat, elongated, and simple mammal that existed before more complicated animals developed. It was the first time ever that Dickinsonia had been found in India. But it turned out that it was a bee.
Phys.org

What makes an earthquake deadly? These are the things that matter

The biggest earthquake to hit the U.S. since the 1960s was an 8.2 temblor near the Alaskan Peninsula on July 28, 2021. If you are struggling to recall the horrifying details, it's because there weren't any. No one was killed or injured in the Chignik earthquake, the seventh-largest in U.S. history. Not a single building fell. A post-quake inspection of Perryville, the closest town to the epicenter, revealed nothing more troubling than a few drywall cracks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather

Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).

Comments / 0

Community Policy