ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
TheDailyBeast

Beyoncé’s Dubai Show Secretly Caught on Camera

The queen of privacy couldn’t keep a lid on this: Beyonce’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera by several people, despite going above and beyond to keep it secret. The singer was booked for a show in the UAE near the swanky Atlantis The Royal hotel—which allegedly paid her upwards of $24 million for a one-hour set. Those lucky enough (or rich enough) to snag a seat at the show reported that hotel staff demanded people put their devices in locked zip bags. Despite their best efforts, people filmed regardless. So far, the clips haven’t been taken down. In videos circulating on Twitter, Beyonce can be seen singing Etta James’ “At Last,” and a few of her own tracks like “XO” and “Brown Skin Girl.” Her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes an appearance.#Beyonce opened her Dubai show with 'At Last' pic.twitter.com/kH71Js6KUE— Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) January 21, 2023 Read it at TMZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Is Gorgeous In Silver Mini With Husband Jay-Z For United Master GRAMMY Party: Photos

Bow down to Queen Bey! Beyoncé stole the spotlight when she arrived at the United Master Celebration of Independence pre-Grammy party in Hollywood on Friday, February 3. Walking alongside her dapper husband Jay-Z, the “Alien Superstar” hitmaker rocked a shimmering silver mini dress for the celeb-heavy occasion. The pair partied the night away next to DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Future and Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & JAY-Z Seen Exiting Private Plane With Twins, 5, After Singer’s Epic Dubai Performance: Photos

Beyonce, 41, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 after performing in Dubai five nights earlier for the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal. The iconic superstar stepped off a private plane at the Van Nuys Airport with her husband JAY-Z, 53, and their 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. There was no sign of 11-year-old Blue Ivy, who sang on stage with Bey in Dubai which was Bey’s first concert in four years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week

The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
Digital Music News

Beyonce Returns to the Stage — Renaissance World Tour Dates 2023

Beyonce has announced a global world tour to support her seventh studio album, Renaissance. It’s the megastar’s first solo tour in over six years. The 2023 tour is produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation and will kick off in May 2023 on the European leg of the tour. Beyonce is also bringing her charitable initiative BeyGOOD on tour with her to various cities across the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy